Welsh tenor crowned world’s best by widow of opera star Luciano Pavarotti

A Welsh tenor who grew up idolising opera great Luciano Pavarotti has been crowned the world’s best young singer by the late maestro’s widow.

Andrew Henley, 34, said winning the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition at Llangollen International Eisteddfod was a “dream come true” and receiving the award from Nicoletta Mantovani was an “unbelievable” honour.

He triumphed in the iconic pavilion after a thrilling sing off against gifted soprano Eiry Price, from Pencaenewydd, in Gwynedd.

Andrew, from Monmouth, was presented with his prize by Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta, who is now re-married to financier Alberto Tinarelli who accompanied her on her pilgrimage.

She made a special journey to north Wales to celebrate the double anniversary of Pavarotti’s appearances at the Llangollen Eisteddfod which he credited with igniting his career.

Nicoletta paid tribute to the owners of the Pendine Park care organisation, Mario Kreft MBE, and his wife, Gill, who sponsored the competition.

She said: “Culture cannot exist without angels and I’m so pleased that here you have such special friends in Mario and Gill Kreft, they are among the eisteddfod’s angels, who know how culture can unify people from so many different communities and cultures.

“Their sponsorship of this competition and the hard work of everyone involved with Llangollen International Eisteddfod is doing so much to help bring on the next young generation of singers, to encourage the Pavarottis of the future.”

It is 70 years since a young Luciano first performed at Llangollen with his dad’s choir, Chorus Rossini, in 1955, and 30 years since he returned as a global superstar in 1995 when he sang in a sell-out concert.

The Pendine Park care organisation sponsored the competition via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust which supports cultural and community activities.

She specifically asked to present the Pendine prize, a silver salver, because she and Pavarotti were passionate about supporting and encouraging emerging young talent.

Since his death she has set up The Luciano Pavarotti Foundation, a non-profit organisation that’s dedicated to keeping alive his memory and supporting promising young opera singers.

The dazzling evening saw the return of world famous Welsh born baritone Sir Bryn Terfel to the Llangollen Eisteddfod main stage.

He was supported by Cornish sea shanty sensations Fisherman’s Friends.

Andrew Henley, whose parents, John and Sandra, and brother Matt, were in the audience to see him win, said: “It is one of the most unbelievable nights of my life.

“I was so thrilled to be presented with the trophy by Nicoletta. I grew up listening to Pavarotti. His records and the Three Tenors albums were always on in our house. He was my absolute hero.

“To think that I have now performed at the same venue where he performed is amazing. This is my first time at Llangollen Eisteddfod and it has been such a joyous occasion.”

He delivered three musical numbers – Che Gelida Manina from the opera La Boheme; Gebet by Wolf; and Love Went a-Riding by Bridge.

The competition was judged by Martin Fitzgerald, head of music at the English National Opera, and operatic soprano Sarah Tynan, a voice professor at the Royal College of Music.

They said it was a tough decision choosing a winner as the standard of both performers was so high.

According to Andrew, who also received a cheque for £3,000, winning the competition will make a huge difference to his future career.

He said: “It is difficult at this stage of any singer’s life when you have finished college and suddenly have to find the funds for services which used to be provided free in college, like singing lessons and other training.

“They have to be paid for and the prize money from this competition will help me to do that. It is a great boost in helping me achieve my dream of becoming a professional opera star.”

Andrew studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and is a graduate of the National Opera Studio, where he was supported by the Welsh National Opera’s Sir John Moores Award.

Following his win he is heading to Shwerin, Germany to perform in the Merry Widow with Mecklenburg State Theatre opera company.

Runner up Eiry Price, who received a £1,000 prize, is a 2024/2025 Welsh National Opera Associate Artist and an alumna of the Royal College of Music and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Sir Bryn Terfel praised “outstanding” performances of both finalists.

He said: “I was backstage watching them and hugely impressed by both. It was a closely fought contest and it is refreshing to think we have such great young opera talent coming through. I

“It’s heartening also that organisations like Pendine Park are getting so strongly behind the young talent of the future and offering such sterling support to the Llangollen Eisteddfod. I’m so pleased to be back here once more and helping celebrate such a great anniversary, I’m having the time of my life.”

