Welsh tidal energy infrastructure project gets underway

A project which will support the expansion of the Morlais tidal energy scheme has now moved into its construction phase.

Work has begun on-site at Parc Cybi, Holyhead to strengthen the grid infrastructure for Morlais, a flagship tidal energy project run by local social enterprise, Menter Môn Morlais Ltd.

Backed by the North Wales Growth Deal and funding from both the Welsh and UK Governments, the £16 million Cydnerth project aims to futureproof Morlais by increasing its grid capacity from 18MW to an eventual 240MW.

Initial construction will involve the installation of underground cables to transmit clean electricity from the Morlais substation from the coast at Ynys Lawd (South Stack) to the national grid.

“Significant milestone”

Cllr. Gary Prichard, Leader of the Isle of Anglesey County Council and Lead Member for Low Carbon Energy Programme, said: “This is a significant milestone for Morlais and north Wales.

“The project can now leverage Growth Deal funding to ensure its expansion, enabling economic opportunities, strengthening local supply chains and supporting local jobs.

“It will ensure north Wales is a key player in the future of tidal energy and clean electricity.”

Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, added: “This is an important and welcome step toward realising the full potential of Ynys Môn’s tidal resources and establishing the area as a hub for sustainable energy. The work at Parc Cybi is crucial to that goal.

“As a local organisation, we’re committed to delivering economic benefits for our community, while safeguarding the environment. We are grateful for Growth Deal support through Ambition North Wales which is essential as we progress Morlais.”

Local supply chain

North Wales-based Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has secured the contract for the construction and cabling work for Cydnerth.

Contracts Director for Jones Bros, Eryl Roberts, added: “We’re pleased to have been appointed to deliver Cydnerth, the next phase of infrastructure for Morlais, such an innovative renewable scheme right here on our doorstep here in north Wales.

“As with all our projects, we pride ourselves in providing local supply chain and employment opportunities and are excited to be working on site to deliver this important scheme.”

Cydnerth is part of the North Wales Growth Deal’s Low Carbon Energy Programme, which represents a £1 billion investment in the region’s economy, with £240 million of this funded jointly by the Welsh and UK Governments.

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said: “The start of construction on the Cydnerth project represents another major milestone in north Wales’ journey to becoming a renewable energy powerhouse.

“Backed by Welsh Government funding through the North Wales Growth Deal, this will unlock the full potential of Morlais tidal energy and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the low-carbon transition.

“By increasing grid capacity from 18MW to 240MW, we’re not just supporting clean energy generation – we’re creating lasting economic opportunities and high-quality jobs for local communities.”

Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith said: “It is great news that this major infrastructure project in Holyhead is now underway. The Cydnerth project helps cement north Wales’s growing reputation as a clean energy hub.

“I’m delighted that UK Government funding is supporting the project and helping us deliver our clean energy and economic growth missions.”

