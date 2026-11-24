Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

The company behind a major tidal energy scheme off Ynys Môn has called for long-term UK Government backing after ministers confirmed that the latest renewables auction would offer no new contracts to tidal projects.

The decision comes as developers prepare to install the first turbines at Morlais, near Holyhead. A separate project at the site aims to test a turbine designed to work in slower currents, which could open up more of the Welsh coast to tidal power.

The UK Government confirmed on 19 November that the part of its Contracts for Difference auction covering tidal stream and wave power had a final budget of £0. The contracts give developers greater certainty over the price they will receive for the electricity they generate.

John Jenkins, commercial director of Menter Môn Morlais, said: “The UK Government needs to address the longer-term potential of technologies such as tidal stream and put mechanisms in place to support their growth.

“As the sector scales up, costs will fall, strengthening its role in the wider energy mix and supporting economic growth.”

Morlais has already benefited from backing from both governments. The Welsh Government announced a £2m equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group in May 2025. In February 2026, its tidal energy division, HydroWing, secured UK Government support for a further 10 megawatts (MW) at Morlais, adding to 20MW awarded in earlier rounds.

HydroWing expects to install its first device in 2027, with its 30MW development due for completion in 2030. It has appointed Ecodetect, based at M-SParc in Gaerwen, to use underwater cameras and sonar to monitor marine wildlife around the turbines.

The £24m substation that will connect the turbines to the grid was completed and handed over in 2024. Morlais has consent for up to 240MW of generating capacity and is being developed in phases to protect marine wildlife and habitats.

Tidal Technologies aims to install its first 3MW unit at Morlais in 2028. Natural Resources Wales varied the site’s marine licence in April to allow the company’s devices to be deployed. The developer had already secured a Contract for Difference for 3MW in an earlier UK auction.

The company says its vertical-axis turbines can operate in slower currents and be installed closer together. It said it had spent time and money applying for the latest auction and described the decision to allocate no funding for tidal projects in that round as “an extra slap in the face”.

Pablo Ouro, a tidal energy researcher at the University of Manchester, said the strongest currents were found at relatively few sites. He said there was “definitely a business case” for developing turbines that can operate in more locations, with opportunities to export the technology.

Oxford University researcher Danny Coles said some sites with slower currents, including around Ynys Môn, could be more attractive once the availability and cost of grid connections were taken into account.

Costs

Industry specialists estimate tidal stream could provide up to 11.5 gigawatts of generating capacity across the UK. High installation and maintenance costs, difficult underwater conditions and planning hurdles have slowed deployment.

The UK Marine Energy Taskforce is expected to publish 17 recommendations for tidal and wave power in early December. Sue Bartlett-Reed, who co-chaired the taskforce with UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks, said ministers needed to commit to long-term growth for the sector.

Announcing the auction budget, Mr Shanks said expanding domestic clean power would help lower bills, improve energy security and attract investment.