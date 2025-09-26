Welsh TikTok hair care brand founder named ‘Young Founder of the Year’ at The Sunday Times 100 2025 Awards

Lucie Macleod, founder of TikTok-viral haircare brand Hair Syrup, has been crowned Young Founder of the Year at The Sunday Times 100 Awards Ceremony at the British Museum on 25th September.

The award was presented by Ben Francis, Founder of Gymshark, and Jon Yeomans, Business Editor of The Times. The judging panel praised Lucie’s journey from her parents’ conservatory in Pembrokeshire to leading one of the UK’s fastest-growing consumer brands.

Ben Francis said: “The winner of this award began selling her hair oil from her parents’ conservatory in Pembrokeshire whilst still studying for her degree in English Literature.

“Brushing off rejection from BBC’s Dragon’s Den last year, she has built a social media following of over half a million followers, and broke sales of 167% a year, to £5m last year.”

Growth

Founded in 2020 with just £300, Hair Syrup has grown into the UK’s fastest-growing beauty brand of 2025, ranked 13th overall in The Sunday Times 100 list of fastest-growing private companies.

The brand achieved £5m annual revenue in 2024/25 and is forecast to reach £6.5m in 2026, with international expansion underway following its recent EU retail launch with Lyko.

Lucie Macleod, Founder of Hair Syrup, said: “To be recognised by The Sunday Times and to receive this award from such respected names in business is an incredible honour.

“When I started Hair Syrup as a student with just £300, I never imagined it would grow into the UK’s fastest-growing beauty brand.

“This recognition isn’t just for me, but for the amazing team, community and customers who have supported Hair Syrup from day one. I hope my story shows other young entrepreneurs that you don’t need to start with a huge investment to build something extraordinary.”

Cruelty free

Hair Syrup, loved for its 100% natural, cruelty-free pre-wash hair oils, is stocked in leading UK retailers including Boots, Beauty Bay, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Justmylook and TikTok Shop.

With a rapidly expanding international footprint and new product innovations launching in 2025, the brand continues to challenge industry giants while staying true to its community-first, founder-led values.