Welsh TikTok stars lead new driving campaign

Welsh TikTok stars the Polson Twins are fronting a new campaign which aims to reduce dangerous driving by younger motorists.

A new survey of 2,000 young drivers, conducted by Admiral Motor Insurance, reveals that while 79% of young adults across the UK behave differently behind the wheel with friends in the car, a third wouldn’t call out risky driving, even if they felt uncomfortable.

Collisions are the number one killer of young adults in the UK and 50% of under 24s in Wales say they don’t feel safe when driving in the car with friends. 75% of young adults in Wales also behave differently behind the wheel with friends in the car.

Department for Transport data shows over a quarter of UK road casualties are aged 17–29, and newly qualified drivers are four times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash when carrying same-age passengers, according to Brake3.

Peer pressure

The new research highlights the dangerous influence of peer pressure behind the wheel: over half (52%) of young drivers admit they drive differently with friends in the car – from turning up the music (32%) to driving faster (17%) or even carrying more passengers than seatbelts (13%). Worryingly, nearly half (49%) have already experienced a crash or near miss while driving with friends.

In a new campaign, Your Ride Your Rules, Admiral has teamed up with viral duo the Polson Twins, BBC Radio 1’s Jeremiah Asiamah and lifestyle creators Ella & Benn to share their own experiences of calling out risky driving and using humour to take away the awkwardness.

The film sees them speak from their own experiences, including Jeremiah who reflects on being involved in an accident as a passenger last year.

The Polson Twins, Andrew and Ashley, who have amassed over three million likes on TikTok, explained that Admiral’s Your Ride Your Rules campaign made them think about their approach to speaking up.

They said: “We’re lucky that we’ve never felt awkward with each other, but it can be much harder when you’re in a car with mates. It’s easy to fear judgement – we don’t want to seem boring by telling someone to go slower or turn music down, but something like that could actually save lives.

“For us, comedy has always been the most natural way of dealing with awkward situations. Of course it’s a serious topic, but if you can turn it into a bit of a laugh, it can feel less intimidating. Ultimately, if they’re good mates, they’re not going to judge you for keeping everyone safe. Worst case they say you sound like their nan, but who doesn’t love their nan?!”

Campaign

As part of the campaign, Admiral is inviting young adults to privately ask questions about how to tackle conversations with friends about safer driving through Instagram’s ‘Add Yours’ feature. In return, the campaign creators and behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings will be sharing their advice on the platform.

As well as providing answers on Instagram, Jo shares some general tips to keep in mind:

·Risk is natural, but consequences are real: Young brains are wired for impulsiveness – pausing to think “Is this worth it?” can short-circuit risky behaviour.

·Own your role: Whether you’re a driver or passenger, set the tone. If behind the wheel, saying “If I’m driving, I’m doing it my way” could work wonders.

·Have your phrases ready: Practice assertive but low-key lines like “I’m not risking my life for a laugh” or “Can we slow down? People want me home safe.”

·Use tech wisely: Block distractions with do-not-disturb settings or hands-free modes – and don’t let anyone pressure you to check your phone behind the wheel.

Admiral’s Head of Motor, Adam Gavin, explained how the new campaign aims to spark conversations around shared responsibility.

He said: “Young adults fear creating awkwardness or seeming boring to their mates when calling out risky behavior in the car. This is completely understandable, and I think most people, regardless of age, could recall a time when they felt awkward in a car either as a driver or a passenger.

“Driving is essential for many young adults embracing their independence – any approach to road safety must empower them, not hold them back.

“Your Ride Your Rules aims to give young adults the confidence to speak up in a way that feels comfortable for them. By partnering with Jeremiah, Ella and Benn and Andrew and Ashley, we’re hoping to spark conversations about shared responsibility, whether you’re a passenger or driver, and provide practical ways to encourage these discussions.”

For more information, visit www.admiral.com/yourrideyourrules

