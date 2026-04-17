Welsh Tories attack Reform over independence stance after Farage backs Scottish referendum

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives have challenged Reform UK’s stance on Welsh independence after leader Nigel Farage indicated that he would support an independence referendum in Scotland.

On Monday (April 13) the Clacton MP urged Scottish nationalists to back his party in the Holyrood election on May 7 saying “genuine nationalists” would not support the Scottish National party’s bid to rejoin the EU.

Farage also told The Scotsman that although he believes in the UK, it would be “probably quite reasonable” to hold a second independence referendum in the future if the issue were to resurface.

Welsh Tory leader Darren Millar is now calling on Reform’s leader to confirm whether he would also support a vote on independence in Wales.

In a letter to Farage, Millar demanded clarity over Reform’s position on the future of the United Kingdom.

He warned that Farage’s comments “risked undermining the Union” and created “unnecessary uncertainty” ahead of the Senedd election on May 7.

Polling suggests Reform UK is unlikely to win an outright majority, but is in a close-fought race with Plaid Cymru to potentially become the largest party in the Senedd.

Millar asked Farage to confirm whether he thought it would also be “quite reasonable” to hold an independence referendum in Wales.

He wrote: ” Dear Mr Farage, I was concerned to read that you raised the prospect of a further referendum on Scottish independence in a recent interview, describing the suggestion as ‘quite reasonable.’

“Such comments are deeply concerning and clearly have implications for the whole of the United Kingdom, including here in Wales.

“I am sure that you will agree with me, that politicians cannot claim to be patriotic and pro-UK while also talking up the prospect of a future referendum which could lead to the break up of the United Kingdom.

“Given your position in Scotland, I believe that the people of Wales deserve to know, prior to the upcoming Senedd elections, where you and your party stand on the prospect of a referendum on Welsh independence.

“Do you regard such a prospect of a referendum here as ‘quite reasonable’, as is the case in Scotland?

“The Welsh Conservatives are clear. We are proud to be Welsh and we are proud to be British.

“We believe in a strong Wales in a strong United Kingdom, and we will not support any moves to divorce Wales from the UK, including moving towards a referendum on Welsh independence.

“The uncertainty caused by your comments in Scotland is unhelpful, and harmful, especially at a time when Wales needs stability, jobs and investment.

“The last thing we need is uncertainty, division and real economic harm. I look forward to your reply.”

It is understood that Reform UK did not respond.

‘Stealth’

Reform Wales leader Dan Thomas has previously said he strongly opposes Welsh independence, warning that Plaid Cymru would pursue it “by stealth” if the party came to power in next month’s Senedd election.

Nation.Cymru contacted Reform UK and asked the following questions:

*If Nigel Farage believes a referendum on Scottish independence is “reasonable”, does he also believe the same applies to Wales?

*Does Reform UK support Welsh independence?

*Does Nigel Farage think that Welsh nationalists should back Reform UK?

We did not receive a response.

‘Concerning’

Darren Millar said: “It is deeply concerning that Nigel Farage has suggested that another Scottish independence referendum is ‘quite reasonable’.

“The people of Wales deserve clarity. If Nigel Farage believes a referendum on Scottish independence is reasonable, does he also believe the same applies to Wales?

“With Plaid Cymru and the Greens openly supporting Welsh independence, and Labour sleepwalking towards it, only the Welsh Conservatives can be trusted to protect the Union and keep Wales strong within the United Kingdom.”

Speaking to reporters in Edinburgh on Thursday (April 16), Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said only her party was truly centre-right and unionist and accused Farage of telling everybody “what they want to hear”.

The Scottish Conservatives are the second-largest party in Holyrood, but opinion polls consistently put the party behind Labour, Reform and the Scottish Greens, and level with the Liberal Democrats, on around 8–13% of the vote.

Malcolm Offord has added to Badenoch’s claims after confirming his party would not block Scottish National Party leader John Swinney from becoming First Minister if the vote in in Scotland was tightly contested.