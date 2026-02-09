Welsh Tories attack the Nation of Sanctuary scheme they previously backed

Martin Shipton

Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Darren Millar has again criticised the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary programme, despite having initially backed it.

Jane Hutt, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, issued a written statement praising the scheme, the great majority of which has been spent on resettling refugees from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of their country four years ago this month.

Ms Hutt said: “Over this Senedd term, our approach has provided consistent, practical support to people placed in Wales and seeking sanctuary, helping them rebuild their lives and contribute to the well-being of Wales. Although delivery of the Nation of Sanctuary approach represents only around 0.05% of the Welsh Government’s overall budget, its impact across integration, community cohesion and people’s wellbeing is clear.

“It is important to clarify what the Nation of Sanctuary approach does – and what it does not do. It does not decide who comes to the UK; immigration and asylum decisions rest entirely with the UK Government. Our role in Wales is to shape people’s experience once they arrive, ensuring they can access mainstream services from day one, receive accurate information, and rebuild their lives with dignity.

“A core part of this early support is preventing harm, including avoiding homelessness, and ensuring children and young people receive the safeguarding and stability they need from the outset.

“Through our approach, people seeking sanctuary are able to contribute their skills and contribute to community life and, where they have the right to work, take up employment that strengthens Welsh public services, fills critical workforce gaps and supports local businesses. For those not yet permitted to work, volunteering and skills development enable them to contribute to their communities and prepare for future employment once they gain the right to work.

“Our experience during the pandemic, and again in the four years following Putin’s illegal and brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated how our collective, compassionate response in the face of global events, can deliver real and positive impacts This helped people seeking sanctuary play an active role in Wales – working in public services, supporting local businesses, and integrating into community life. Of our total expenditure on the Nation of Sanctuary from April 2019 to March 2025, 91% has been spent on supporting almost 8,000 Ukrainians who have found refuge in Wales.

“I want to thank all those who have worked constructively and compassionately to assist those seeking sanctuary. As we celebrate Welsh Charities Week this week, charities, third sector organisations and community groups remain essential partners in delivering the Nation of Sanctuary vision. Their trauma informed support, specialist advice and community engagement provide stability, dignity and clarity for people rebuilding their lives in Wales.

“Despite recent misinformation which has increasingly targeted these organisations and frontline staff who work tirelessly to support vulnerable people, their professionalism and commitment have remained unwavering. Their expertise and trusted presence in communities are fundamental to ensuring that people seeking sanctuary feel safe, supported and able to put down roots in Wales.

“I would also thank all those who have sought sanctuary in Wales for their response to the welcome provided by families, communities, workplaces, local authorities and schools. Recognition of the welcome given in Wales has been expressed in many different ways including through cultural events, festivals and exhibitions as well as embracing the Welsh language. The rich diversity of Wales has been strengthened by our Sanctuary approach to integration.

“We can be proud of our Team Wales approach – working with local authorities, health boards, schools, colleges, housing associations and the third sector – to strengthen opportunities into education, employment, health care and community volunteering.

“We believe early prevention, including avoiding homelessness and safeguarding support for children and young people, reduces pressure on public services and improves outcomes over time. This includes established statutory advocacy for unaccompanied asylum‑seeking children and strengthened foster care capacity to ensure they receive safe, specialist support.

“Our cohesion teams also continue to work with communities and public services across Wales to counter misinformation, reduce tensions and build shared understanding. Together, this work supports strong integration and contributes to vibrant, confident communities across Wales, where people can put down roots, feel a sense of belonging and participate fully in society.

“The speed of change in new immigration schemes, legislation, and UK Government policy and processes in recent years, alongside uncertainty created by global events, led us to update our approach and anchor it in a clear set of principles to guide our decisions and responses. These principles underpin a Wales where people seeking sanctuary are supported from day one through inclusive, human-rights based, collaborative and long-term approaches that prevent harm, promote equality, strengthen community cohesion, and ensure those affected help shape effective mainstream solutions.

“Wales as a Nation of Sanctuary means we are considered, responsible and compassionate in dealing with the issues that families and communities face. Wales will continue to be a place where all people, including those seeking sanctuary are supported and able to thrive.”

Assistance

Ms Hutt made it clear that the level and range of assistance offered to refugees in Wales was higher than would have been possible with UK Government funding alone.”

But Mr Millar said: “The Nation of Sanctuary scheme diverts millions from the public purse to fund a policy area that is not devolved.

“Immigration is the sole responsibility of the UK Government, yet Labour and Plaid Cymru are choosing to pour tens of millions of pounds into this scheme instead of fixing our struggling NHS or failing education system.

“Only the Welsh Conservatives can be trusted to cut waste, cut taxes, and refocus spending on the public services that people in Wales actually rely on.”

In February 2023 Mr Millar led a Welsh Conservative debate noting that “this month marks the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, condemned the invasion of and continuous aggression against Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Russian Federation, applauded the resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian brutality and welcomed the military, financial and humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine by the UK and Welsh governments.”

Mr Millar’s motion, which was unanimously passed, also thanked the people of Wales for their response to the conflict, including their generosity and the welcome provided to Ukrainian refugees, and called on the Welsh Government to publish a long-term plan to support Ukrainian refugees in Wales.”