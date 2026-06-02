Welsh Tories call for inquiry into Welsh Gender Service
Martin Shipton
The Welsh Conservatives have called for a full independent review into the Welsh Gender Service following concerns about the fact that it refers between three and four times the number of people for irreversible gender surgery than the UK average.
Clinicians working for the service (WGS), based in Cardiff’s St Davids Hospital, also decide whether or not it is appropriate to put people with a trans identity on potentially life-changing hormones.
Freelance journalist Neil Wallis has written an article on his Gender Blog after making a series of requests under the Freedom of Information Act.
He states: “Over the last three years the WGS has seen around 800 patients a year. The average age of those patients is 26. The crucial question is how many of those patients are recommended for cross-sex hormones after one or more appointments. Astonishingly, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board tells me ‘this information is not centrally recorded or collated’. The WGS doesn’t know what percentage of its intake it sends to the NHS’ Local Gender Teams (run by individual health boards) around Wales for endocrine assessment and hormone prescription.
“Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, which appears to be responsible for WGS, did give me some figures from March 2023 to Dec 2024, which suggested that throughout that period the monthly conversion rate from initial appointment to hormone plan varied between 51% and 88% of patients, though it did also say the data ‘was manually tracked and entered and so cannot be assumed to be 100% reliable’.
“More concerning, perhaps, is the rate at which WGS refers its patients for irreversible gender surgeries. In 2025 the WGS said under FOI it referred 207 patients for what the NHS calls “Masculinising Chest Surgery” – an umbrella term for the various methods of breast removal and plastic surgery techniques aimed at achieving a facsimile of a male-looking chest.
“The minimum confirmed number of referrals for the whole of the UK in 2025 was 1275. Working off the minimum number, Wales accounted for 16.2% of all UK MCS NHS referrals (or 16% working off the maximum number), despite only having 4.6% of the UK population. Put another way, in 2025 while the WGS was sending 207 women for Masculinising Chest Surgery, across the whole of Scotland in 2025 the confirmed minimum number was 120, yet the population of Wales is 3.19m and the population of Scotland is 5.6m.
“2025 was not an exceptional year. In 2024, WGS referred 234 women for MCS. The minimum confirmed number of UK referrals was 1158. In 2024 Wales therefore accounted for 20.2% of all UK NHS surgery referrals. According to population size against the total number of UK referrals that year, the number referred in Wales should have been around 53.
“The average percentages for what is euphemistically known as ‘bottom surgery’ are broadly similar. WGS referred an average of 156 men a year for Feminising Genital Surgery in 2024 and 2025 against a minimum average of 837 [across the UK]. That’s 18.6% of all NHS referrals with just 4.6% of the population. Over the same two years WGS referred an average of 51 women a year for Masculinising Genital Surgery against a UK minimum average of 398 people per year, bringing it in at 12.8%.
“Across all three types of surgery in 2024 and 2025, the WGS referred between three and four times the number of people per head of population than the UK as a whole.
“Some would say the WGS is leading the way in helping trans people assuage their dysphoria on the NHS by removing women’s breasts and attaching tubes of skin and fat to their genitals while fashioning men’s facsimile vaginas. Others might be concerned that the NHS in Wales is referring too many vulnerable people for unnecessary irreversible surgeries on healthy body tissue without taking steps to properly consider the alternatives.
“Which is it then? We don’t know. No one knows. According to documents I have seen, in July 2024, the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee decided to undertake an independent review of WGS. In September 2024 the Director of Mental Health and Vulnerable Groups within NHS Wales was appointed Executive Lead for the WGS review. It was confirmed the WGS review would be overseen by a ‘Clinical Expert Group’.
“In February 2025, the Director of Mental Health and Vulnerable Groups resigned his post. NHS Wales committed to setting up the WGS review by the end of the year.
“In September 2025 NHS Wales said it had got as far as making ‘initial enquiries with potential members’ for its review panel. In November 2025 it confirmed it was in the process of ‘developing a scope’ for the WGS review panel. By January 2026 the scope had not been finalised as NHS Wales were ‘incorporating’ the outcome of the Levy review into adult gender services, which was published in Dec 2025.
“By March of this year NHS Wales had still not produced a scope for the WGS review and did not have a date for when the review would commence.”
‘Extremely concerning’
Natasha Asghar, the Welsh Conservatives’ health spokesperson at the Senedd, has now written to Mabon ap Gwynfor, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care expressing concern about the revelations.
She states: “I am writing to you today following an extremely concerning news article about the Welsh Gender Service.
“The main areas of concern are: 1. Information relating to the number of patients being recommended for cross-sex hormones is seemingly not collected. 2. Figures suggest the clinic is referring between three and four times the number of people for irreversible gender surgeries than the UK average. 3. The service was referred for an independent review in 2024, yet it appears as though this has yet to begin.
“These revelations are incredibly concerning and, in my view, warrant a closer inspection. To that end, will you commit to launching a full independent review into the service’s practices and leadership as a matter of urgency?”
The Cabinet Secretary’s response is awaited.
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Interesting that this is the issue of most concern to the Tories.
Personally, I feel that people who are most concerned about what is essentially a humanitarian issue, have the greatest subconcious fears about their own gender identity.
After all, weren’t the most hostile anti-gay commentators, closet homosexuals themselves?
You really have no idea of what this is actually about do you?
New study finds UK economy will grow 17,889% over next five years if we just stopped treating trans people like human beings
If you are over 18 then you can do what you like and the Tories should mind their own business. If children are involved, however, then that is a different matter (the article isn’t 100% clear that we are definitely talking about adults). Thankfully the UK has banned things such as puberty blockers which do untold, irreversible, damage.
By all means do what you like if over 18 but don’t come cap in hand expecting the public purse to get raided every time you feel a bit unsure about your gender orientation.
If you have a medical requirement then you should get the required medical support. Plastic surgery is available on the NHS, hell even fake treatment like homoeopathy is available on the NHS.
Actually the physical effects of puberty blockers are generally considered reversible. When the medication is discontinued, the brain resumes its natural hormonal signaling, and the body will resume puberty according to the sex assigned at birth.
It like any other medication, the use of it should be checked by a qualified doctor to make sure its in line with the best outcome for the patient.
This is not true. Puberty blockers are also used to halt puberty in cases where children can start puberty early (as young as 6 years old in extreme cases) to ensure they don’t end up with other complications due to it. Once they reach a more suitable age for puberty they stop taking them, and puberty starts as normal. They are perfectly safe and cause no damage on their own. I believe they are still perfectly legal to treat this in the UK. However, somehow, when children take them for gender dysphoria, people think they are dangerous. Both things cannot… Read more »
I suspect Neil Wallis is a “freelance journalist” like Tommy Two-names, in other words a grifting rabble rouser whose income depends on rage bait. The language he uses purely to dehumanise people he doesn’t have the faintest idea about is disgusting, and it’s no surprise to see the Tory filth hitch themselves to yet another culture war bandwagon. What happened to the party of personal responsibility, Ms Asghar? Do people not have the right to change their own bodies if they wish? You got an absolute drubbing at the election because you insist on treating obsessive fruitcakes like this Wallis… Read more »
This article conspicuously frames transgender adults (who are capable of informed consent like any other patient) undergoing medical transition through the WGS as an unfavourable outcome. People swept up in the moral panic around trans people don’t understand that there is international medical consensus on the best practice for supporting people struggling with gender dysphoria, which is helping them transition. We tried conversion therapy and detransition in the past, but this causes more harm to a trans patient. The higher rates of trans people seen by WGS compared to other UK gender identity clinics is framed as an alarming epidemic,… Read more »