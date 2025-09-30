Welsh Tories do a U-turn and oppose Welsh Government spending to help refugees from Ukraine

Martin Shipton

In an extraordinary U-turn, the Welsh Conservatives have said the Welsh Government should not have spent any of its money settling refugees from Ukraine in Wales – years after urging it to spend more.

When Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Welsh Conservative MSs were insistent that the Welsh Government should do everything it could to help refugees from the war-torn country.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Rowlands called on his Labour counterpart to reveal if the humanitarian crisis had been given any consideration in the Welsh Government’s local government settlement, and stressed the need for further support to help authorities resettle refugees.

Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans told the Senedd that Wales was ready to welcome refugees and said talks had been taking place with councils about funding requirements.

Funding

The call for extra funding came after the then Welsh Conservative leader, Andrew RT Davies MS, wrote in the Sunday Times explaining the need to understand what resources we currently have, what resources we can offer by way of further funding for health boards, local authorities and other bodies, and the scale of what we are expecting.

He wrote: “Without understanding these things, Labour ministers run the risk of succeeding in warm words and hot air while failing to meet the needs of vulnerable people.

“I don’t say this to embarrass the Labour administration, but to be a responsible opposition at this difficult time to ensure their generous rhetoric is matched by action.”

A year later, in February 2023, Tory Shadow Social Justice Minister Mark Isherwood urged all Members of the Senedd to support his party’s motion calling for the Welsh Government to publish a long-term plan to support Ukrainian refugees in Wales.

He said: “February 24 2023 marks the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s illegal and barbaric invasion of its smaller, sovereign neighbour, Ukraine. But this smaller neighbour has the heart of a lion and has roared back, although the impact of ongoing attacks by Russia has been felt hard by the Ukrainian people. All civilised peoples will be horrified that Putin is planning to celebrate this gruesome anniversary by launching another brutal and inhumane offensive. If only the civilised people of Russia could see and hear what horrors Putin and his cronies are perpetrating in their name, as he falsifies the narrative and silences debate in that great country.”

The North Wales MS added: “We must thank the people of Wales for their kindness, generosity, and determination to support our Ukrainian friends. The military, financial and humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine by both the UK and Welsh Governments has been vital in supporting the fight against tyranny – but we can’t become complacent now. I therefore call on all Members to support this motion, which ‘calls on the Welsh Government to publish a long-term plan to support Ukrainian refugees in Wales’, ensuring Wales can truly be a Nation of Sanctuary.”

Recently, however, the Welsh Conservatives have followed Reform UK in making shrill calls for the Nation of Sanctuary scheme to be scrapped. A Freedom of Information disclosure revealed that of the £54,879,744.15 net spend on it from 2019 until March 2025, at least £45,474,618.73 was related to supporting Ukrainian arrivals to Wales.

‘Proud’

We asked the Welsh Conservatives why they were now denouncing a scheme they had previously supported. A spokesperson for the party said: “The Welsh Conservatives are proud to support Ukraine.

“It is important to note that support for genuine refugees, including those from Ukraine, is not conditional on supporting the Welsh Government’s flawed Nation of Sanctuary Plan, which spends tens of millions on matters for which the Welsh Government is not responsible.

“Refugees from the war in Ukraine arrived in Wales and received support from the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, which was, rightly, funded by the UK Government.”

We asked what elements of the Nation of Sanctuary spending on Ukrainian refugees did the Welsh Government think was unnecessary.

The party spokesperson responded: “We have nothing to add to the previous comment.”

We then sought clarification from the Welsh Government about what the UK Government had funded and what the Welsh Government had paid for.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government provided funding through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but Wales went further by introducing a Super Sponsor route.

“This allowed the Welsh Government itself to act as the sponsor, guaranteeing that Ukrainians without private hosts could arrive safely and with dignity. “Our investment funded welcome centres, secure accommodation, and comprehensive wrap-around support, ensuring immediate safety and assistance from day one.

“Since 2022, around 8,000 Ukrainians have been welcomed to Wales, many of whom are now contributing to their communities; working, volunteering, and enriching local life.

“This demonstrates our Nation of Sanctuary approach in action, ensuring people seeking safety are supported, able to integrate, and given the opportunity to rebuild their lives fully.”

‘Morally indefensible’

Meanwhile a Labour councillor in Llanelli, where Reform UK had its best result in Wales at last year’s general election, with its candidate Gareth Beer coming within around 1,500 votes of defeating longserving MP Dame Nia Griffith, has accused Reform and the Welsh Conservatives of acting in a morally indefensible way over the Nation of Sanctuary.

Cllr Shaun Greaney said: “The official record shows there was no criticism of the policy from Mr Davies or any other members of the Conservative group at the Senedd when Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt welcomed the Ukrainians and outlined the measures helping them settle here.

“It is hypocritical of them now to turn around and take the appalling view they have. Mr Beer would seem to be in denial that Wales is helping our allies in desperate need. He doesn’t seem to want the public to know we’re helping Ukrainians.

“The Conservatives are moving to the far right. What would they and Reform do? Turn away Ukrainians fleeing the horrors of the war inflicted upon them by Putin? Because ending the Nation of Sanctuary policy would mean just that.

“The Conservatives and Reform have an immoral and, in my view, unpopular stance.Ukraine is an ally of our country against Putin. Its people are the victims. To abandon them in their hour of need would be disgraceful and inhumane.”

At the time of the invasion, the Welsh Conservatives’ current leader Darren Millar welcomed the Welsh Government’s support for Ukraine, posting to X a message that said: “Like you, these Welsh Conservatives stand full square behind Ukraine in the face of the illegal invasion by Russia of its sovereign territory, and that will not waver.”

Last week, Mr Millar asked First Minister Eluned Morgan to “scrap the wasteful policy and put the people of Wales first”.

Cllr Greaney said: “The Conservatives seem to have changed their stance to chase Reform votes. Where are their principles?”

We asked Mr Beer and Llyr Powell, Reform’s candidate in the Caerphilly Senedd by-election, to explain why they opposed helping refugees from Ukraine, but neither responded to our request for comment.