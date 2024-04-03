Welsh Tories launch fresh attack on scheme for young care leavers

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives have launched a fresh attack on a scheme which pays young care leavers in Wales £1,600 a month.

The Welsh Government launched the Basic Income for Care Leavers pilot in July 2022.

The trial involved paying £1,600 each every month to a group of 635 care leavers for the first 24 months of leaving the care system.

It aims to address the challenges faced by young people leaving local authority care or foster care and transitioning into adulthood.

The pilot will run until May this year.

‘Pull factor’

The Tories have been criticised for characterising the scheme as a hand-out for “illegal migrants” despite it focusing on all care leavers in Wales.

Leader of the Tory Senedd Group Andrew RT Davies says it will “create an even bigger pull factor to bring people across the Channel”.

The Welsh Government says the scheme does include a small number of unaccompanied asylum seeking children who were being looked after by a local authority up until the age of 18.

Although it has not yet confirmed how many young asylum seekers leave care on average every year, a Welsh Government source says the number is “a very small proportion of those taking part in the pilot”.

The Welsh Government says it makes “no apology” for giving care leavers the best possible start in life.

‘Nonsensical’

In a fresh attack on Tuesday (April 2), the Welsh Tory leader told the Daily Express: “Illegal migrants should not be getting a monthly payment in Wales, and this policy from Labour is nonsensical.

“The universal basic income scheme is a colossal waste of tens of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money and the eligibility of illegal migrants will act as an unacceptable pull factor to the benefit of evil people smugglers.

“Vaughan Gething should swallow his pride, admit this policy was a failure, and focus on the Welsh people’s priorities.”

A later post on the Welsh Conservatives X page stated: “Illegal migrants should not be getting a monthly payment in Wales. This policy from Labour is nonsensical, UBI is a colossal waste of nearly £30 million. Vaughan Gething should swallow his pride, admit this policy was a failure & focus on the Welsh people’s priorities.”

It is expected to be several years before the evaluation of the scheme is completed.

This is because the research plan will track the impact of the pilot on the care leavers lives now, as well as the next few years as they continue into adulthood.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are running a small pilot project to give a basic income to some young people leaving the care system in Wales.

“Amongst them are a handful of young people who are in the care of a local authority because they came to Wales from some of the most war-torn places on the face of the planet.

“They are not illegal migrants – they are unaccompanied children who arrived in Wales with nobody and with nothing. We make no apology for trying to give them the best possible start in life.”

