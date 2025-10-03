Welsh Tories say Reform UK is a ‘threat’ but won’t rule out working with them after Senedd election

The Welsh Conservatives’ deputy leader has branded Reform UK a “threat to national security” – but insisted his party would still be prepared to work with them in the Senedd if it meant removing Labour from government.

Speaking on ITV Wales’ Y Byd yn ei Le for S4C, Paul Davies MS criticised Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage, citing his past praise of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“I think Reform UK would be a threat to our national security. We’ve seen Nigel Farage, for example, saying Vladimir Putin is a good guy,” Mr Davies said.

Post-election cooperation

Despite that warning, he did not rule out post-election cooperation. Pressed on whether the Conservatives could strike a deal with Reform after the 2026 Senedd election, Mr Davies said: “Darren Millar has made it quite clear that we’re willing to work with anyone in order to get rid of the Labour Party, because the Labour Party has failed the people of Wales over the last 26 years.”

Mr Davies insisted his priority was a Conservative-led Welsh Government, but acknowledged alliances may become necessary if Labour loses its majority.

“It’s disappointing that the leader of Plaid Cymru has ruled out co-operating with us, because it’s obvious that if you vote for Plaid Cymru, you’re going to get the Labour Party, because he’ll have no one else to work with,” he said.

“I don’t want to work with anyone else – I want to see a Conservative government here in Wales. And that’s what we’re going to be working towards in the election.”

Mae Reform UK yn “fygythiad cenedlaethol” yn ôl y Ceidwadwyr Cymreig – ond yn cadw’r drws yn agored i gydweithio wedi etholiadau’r Senedd… Reform UK a “national threat” say the Welsh Conservatives – but Deputy Leader Paul Davies suggests the door’s still open to cooperation… pic.twitter.com/OqGopPKOxY — Y Byd yn ei Le (@ybydyneileS4C) October 2, 2025

The comments follow a major shift in polling for next May’s Senedd election.

A YouGov survey for ITV Wales and Cardiff University last month put Reform UK on 29% of the vote for the Senedd, just behind Plaid Cymru on 30%, with Labour slipping back and the Conservatives trailing on 11%.

Reform UK Wales dismissed Mr Davies’ remarks, saying the Conservatives could not provide an alternative to Labour.

‘Absurd’

A party spokesperson said: “The idea that 26 years of Labour failure in Wales will be solved by the Tories is plainly absurd. The Conservative Party has allowed legal and illegal immigration into our country to get completely out of control. That’s why people in Wales, from the Conservative strongholds to the Labour heartlands, are now looking to Reform.”