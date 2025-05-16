Welsh Tories set out Senedd election pitch

Emily Price

With the Welsh Conservatives’ annual party conference taking place this weekend, here’s a breakdown of the policies they have promised for Wales if they win the next Senedd election.

The Senedd Tories met in Llangollen, Denbighshire on Friday (May 16) for the launch of the two-day event which will see them make several announcements.

It comes with just one year to go to the 2026 election which will see an expanded Senedd and new super constituencies.

A recent poll by YouGov put the Welsh Tories in fourth place on 13% at the next Senedd election, behind Plaid Cymru, Reform UK and Labour.

Turbulent

It’s been a turbulent year for the Tories, with all of Wales’ Conservative MPs wiped out at the last general election.

In the months after, a divide between the Tories in Cardiff Bay began to widen as some MSs became unhappy with the social media escapades of the former Senedd group leader, Andrew RT Davies.

Davies was left with no choice but to resign in December after seven members of his shadow cabinet threatened to quit.

Some grassroots members unhappy with Davies’ removal have since hit out at the Tory Senedd group with calls for the party to change its stance on devolution and rule out working with Plaid Cymru.

But despite this, new leader Darren Millar has vowed that his party has a “bold” manifesto to offer voters next May.

Here’s a breakdown of the policy pledges expected to be announced by the Welsh Conservatives this weekend:

Welsh NHS

The NHS in Wales is currently facing significant challenges that have severely impacted hospital waiting times, cancer treatment and emergency care.

The Tories say that if they come to power, they will declare a health emergency to “focus the efforts of government on the number one priority” of driving down waiting times.

The party says this will ensure that no patient waits more than 12 months for treatment.

A NHS Leadership Register will also be created to ensure that “failed managers” are not rehired to new positions within the Welsh NHS.

The Welsh Conservatives have also pledged to launch a public inquiry into Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The failing health board was placed into special measures two years ago with board members removed and finance staff suspended.

Education

Wales has the worst educational outcomes in the UK with the first international Pisa assessments since Covid revealing that Wales’ performance had fallen to its lowest level ever in maths, reading and science.

The Welsh Conservatives have promised to introduce a mobile phone ban in Welsh schools – coupled with a “renewed discipline drive” which would see children automatically excluded for carrying knives into school.

The group have also plagued to put home economics back on the school curriculum.

The GCSE was discontinued in the UK in 2016 and was replaced by the food and nutrition course which focuses more on the nutritional aspects of food rather than the economic aspects.

Cash

The Welsh Conservatives say they will put more money in people’s pockets if they win the election next year – most notably they will introduce a Welsh winter fuel payment.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government recently restricted the payments to those qualifying for pension credits and other income-related benefits as part of a bid to improve the nation’s finances.

The Tories say they will fund a Wales only payment “by returning the Welsh Government’s bureaucracy budget to levels seen two years ago”.

A cut in the basic rate of income tax by 1p has also been promise by the Cardiff Bay Tories.

They say it can be funded through “efficiency measures across government departments” that will still protect health, schools and farming.

Transport

The Welsh Government’s 20mph default speed limit policy was arguably the most controversial policy introduced in Wales during this Senedd term.

It led to a record breaching Senedd petition that amassed half a million signatures – although since then the road regulation has been proven to save lives.

The Welsh Conservatives have pledged to U-turn on the 20mph default policy by returning roads in built up areas to a 30mph whilst ensuring “sensitive areas” such as schools and hospitals remain unchanged.

The group have vowed to “unfreeze all road projects” add deliver an M4 Relief Road with no more new cycle lanes for Wales until roads are fixed.

Farming

On agriculture, the Welsh Conservatives say they introduce a new Farming and Countryside Scheme to replace Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

Beset by delays, the scheme proved unpopular because it would have required farmers to bring their existing tree and woodland cover up to 10% – earmarking another 10% for habitat.

The Welsh Government later U-turned on the tree planting rule following meetings with industry professionals and unions.

Further policies

Further policies expected to be announced at the Welsh Tory party conference this weekend include a promise to bear down on “wasteful spending” and inefficiency across government departments.

The group will also scrap Senedd expansion if they come to power – reversing the creation of 36 more politicians.

Supporters say the reforms will ensure a more effective parliament for the people of Wales.

But the Welsh Tories say the money should be spent on more doctors, teachers and nurses.

The party has vowed to cut spending on non-devolved issues such as overseas offices and constitutional commissions, and will cut ministerial pay and freeze pay for public sector employees earning more than £100,000.

They have pledged to protect women only spaces in all public sector organisations under control of Senedd – such as schools, hospital wards and leisure centres and will match the childcare offer available in England if they win the Senedd election.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Darren Millar said: “The Welsh Conservative 2026 manifesto will be the boldest and most ambitious in our history.

“My team and I will present a comprehensive, fully-funded set of policy commitments to fix Wales ahead of the Senedd election.

“The Welsh Conservatives are working tirelessly to hold Labour to account, while other parties like Plaid Cymru have routinely propped them up. We now stand ready to offer the only credible alternative Welsh Government.”

Policy Director and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Transport, Sam Rowlands said: “The Welsh Conservatives are the only party being forthright with voters, not only by offering policy proposals to fix public services and address the people’s priorities, but including how they will be funded.

“Cutting waste and putting money back into people’s pockets is central to our offer.”

