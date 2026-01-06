Welsh Tories split with UK party over support for bus passes for over 60’s

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives have split with the UK party over support for free bus passes for over 60’s in Wales.

In the House of Commons on Monday (January 5), MPs debated a 100,000 strong petition that called for free transport for over 60’s to be extended to people in England.

Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland already offer free bus passes from age 60 because concessionary travel is a devolved policy.

In Wales, free bus travel is also available for eligible disabled people and some injured service personnel.

The scheme is delivered through the Welsh Concessionary Travel Card system and is widely used across both urban and rural parts of the country.

Since 2025, all under-21-year-olds in Wales have also been entitled to £1 bus fares following a funding agreement between the Welsh Labour Government and Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds.

England’s current scheme is tied to the national state pension age of 66 – although London offers local concessions at 60.

Speaking during the debate in Westminster, Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Jerome Mayhew hinted that he disagreed with free passes for over 60’s in Wales and Scotland.

Calling for an intervention, Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon said: “He seems to be outlining a situation where he disagrees with free transport for over 60’s in the devolved nations.

“Is it his party’s position that come these important elections in just a few months time that if they were to be elected – which is increasingly unlikely – would they get rid of it?”

Responding, Mayhew said: “I’m grateful for the intervention, it brings me on to my next point which is that government funds are limited.

“The support provided needs to be focussed exclusively on areas where it can do the most good.

“The blanket increase and the hundred percent subsidies for a cohort that is mainly in employment does not appear to pass that test.

“I fear that increasing the cost of support for older people more widely, it risks current levels of support for pensioners.

“I look forward to the minister’s views on this matter.”

The Welsh Liberal Democrats branded the comments “hopelessly out of touch” and raised concerns that if the Tories came to power in Wales they would scrap the bus pass policy.

The Welsh Conservatives told Nation.Cymru this was not the case.

A spokesperson for the Senedd Tories said: “While the UK Shadow Transport Minister was primarily expressing his view on Labour’s wrongheaded decision to increase bus fares by 50%, a huge rise from the cap brought in by the last Conservative Government, he did not make a policy commitment on behalf of the Welsh Conservatives.

“Our position remains: We support free bus passes for over 60s.

“He is right to make the point that money is tight, which is why only the Welsh Conservatives can be trusted to ensure frontline services are protected, given we are clear about cutting Welsh Government waste, from non-devolved overseas offices, foreign aid, the ever-bloating bureaucracy budget and £120 million plans for 36 more politicians.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster Spokesperson David Chadwick said: “The Conservatives are hopelessly out of touch. Free bus passes for over-60s aren’t a luxury, they’re a lifeline.

“They keep people independent, connected and active in their communities, especially in rural areas like mine.

“Any move to take that away would be a backwards step that punishes older people for political choices they didn’t make.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will fight any proposals by the Conservatives to curb free bus travel for over-60s every step of the way.”