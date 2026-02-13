Welsh Tory leader to rule out deal with Reform after Senedd election

Kyle Bright

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar will dismiss the idea of a deal with Reform UK or Plaid Cymru if either become the largest party in the Senedd after May’s election.

His remarks are expected to come during a party conference on Friday (13 February) after the UK Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, claimed that parties who spoke about deals before an election are “not really interested in helping the public” during a visit to the Senedd in January.

During his speech at the Welsh Conservative Conference in Llandudno, Millar is expected to say: “I often get asked, ‘Will you do a deal with Reform or Plaid after the elections in May?’

“Well let me answer that question very clearly. The only deal I’m interested in is a deal with the people of Wales. If you vote Welsh Conservative, you will get Welsh Conservative.”

The conference will follow the recent defection of former Conservative Senedd member for Brecon and Radnorshire, James Evans, alongside the unveiling of ex-Tory council leader Dan Thomas as Reform’s leader in Wales.

On Reform, the Welsh Tory leader is expected to acknowledge why people may be “tempted” by Reform but will claim that the party offers “no credible solutions”.

“Reform like to wag their fingers and identify problems, but they offer no credible solutions. They don’t want to be in government after the elections in May they are terrified of the responsibility!”, Millar will add.

He will continue: “Nigel Farage himself has acknowledged that his party isn’t ready for government and said that he simply wants Reform to be the largest opposition party. That’s because Reform isn’t a serious party.

“Reform is a limited company more interested in selling football shirts and merchandise at events, than running a country. Their conferences are not serious political events. They are end of the pier performances.

“Their former leader in Wales is serving 10 years in prison for accepting bribes to make pro-Russia statements. And their current leader has been parachuted in from London. Their plans don’t add up. They speak of nationalising industries. Reopening inefficient coal mines. And increasing welfare spending.

“It sounds more like an economic plan from Jeremy Corbyn and Dianne Abbot than a party with a leader who claims to be a disciple of Margaret Thatcher.”

Millar: Plaid are ‘extremists’

With polling suggesting that the May election will be a race between Reform UK and Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Tory leader is expected to label the latter party as “extremists”, saying: “Plaid are desperately trying to present themselves as an alternative to Labour. But the truth is that they have been helping to keep Labour in power. So Labour’s failures are Plaid’s failures.

“Plaid want everyone thinking they are a bunch of friendly moderate, but they are nothing of the sort. They are extremists.”

Mr Millar will hit out at Plaid on independence, calling them “obsessed with the constitution”: “Their sole reason for existing is to break apart the United Kingdom. For Plaid, the answers to every problem, is ‘we need more powers’ and ‘we need more money’.”

He will add: “A Plaid Government would focus their time, energy and attention on their ultimate aim – to rip Wales from the UK. Independence would jeopardise people’s pensions, and ability to live, work, or study elsewhere in the UK.

“But separation from Britain would not make Wales stronger. It would make us poorer, weaker, and more divided.”

He will also criticise the welcoming of the Cuban ambassador by Plaid MSs, as well as having previously “posed for photos and handshakes with anti-Israel protestors”.

In addition, he will touch upon his belief that Plaid Cymru’s positions on nuclear energy and defence will “destroy our economic security” and “undermine” Wales’s national security.

‘Labour has no solutions’

Millar will claim that Labour’s 27 years of rule in Wales has “failed” public services, stating: “Our NHS isn’t working. People are waiting too long for tests, treatment and ambulances, and people are dying as a result. Almost 40,000 have died while stuck on a waiting list since the pandemic.

“Our education system is failing. 1 in 5 children are leaving school functionally illiterate and incidents of violence are on the rise. Just last week saw yet another Welsh school locked-down and the hospitalisation of a teacher following an attack by a pupil.

“And our economy is struggling. People here in Wales are the lowest paid in Britain and you are more likely to be unemployed here than elsewhere in the country, with official figures showing that unemployment in Wales is at a 10 year high.

“Labour has no solutions to these problems. They have failed our schools. Failed our NHS and failed our economy. Wales is the sick man of Britain. It’s not good enough.

The leader of the Welsh Tories will reference a moment involving the Labour First Minister, Eluned Morgan, that made headlines after she encouraged people to “stop watching Netflix” and “go out to the pub” to help hospitality businesses succeed.

Millar will say: “The reason that Welsh pubs are closing, shops are shutting, and farmers are fuming is nothing to do with Bridgerton or Stranger Things, it’s because, after 27 years of Labour-rule, Wales isn’t working!”