Welsh tourism attractions to close for St David’s Day

Emily Price

Tourism attractions will close their businesses and fly Welsh flags at half-mast on St David’s Day in protest against the Welsh Government’s proposed tourism tax.

In December several major tourism attractions closed for one day after a resolution was passed in an emergency meeting with the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions (WAVA).

The trade body represents around 100 tourism attractions in Wales.

March 1st will mark the next stage in the WAVA campaign to convince the Welsh Government to U-turn on some of its tourism policies.

The St David’s Day protest will see other sectors of tourism join the action including the Professional Association of Self Caterers (PASC) in Wales, and North Wales Tourism.

Executive Chair of PASC UK Alistair Handyside said many tourism businesses are now at “breaking point” with mental health issues “rife” across the sector.

Charge

The Welsh Government’s tourism levy will see a £1.25 per night charge for hotels, B&Bs and self-catered accommodation.

There will also be a reduced rate of £0.75 for camping pitches and dormitories.

The tax requires a piece of legislation to be passed in the Senedd. If successful the tax could be introduced in April 2027.

The decision of whether to introduce a levy will fall to local authorities.

The Welsh Government says the tourism tax will raise additional revenue for councils to reinvest in the public services and infrastructure that make tourism a success.

Damage

But the proposals have faced opposition from tourism businesses who say they are already not achieving pre-Covid visitor numbers and a tourism levy could cause more damage.

Concerns have also been raised over a new rule that requires holiday let properties to be occupied for at least 182 days a year to qualify for business rates.

It was introduced in a bid to close a potential loophole where it was feared second home owners could avoid council tax, including at a premium rate, by registering for business rates when homes only had to be let for at least 70 nights to qualify.

The 182-day rule means that legitimate local self-catering businesses have become liable to pay council tax – sometimes at a premium rate.

‘Unviable’

North Wales Tourism CEO Jim Jones says the Welsh Government’s tourism policies have had a “devastating impact” on the sector, rendering many businesses

“struggling and unviable”.

He said: “Despite repeated efforts to engage through normal channels, our concerns have been ignored.

“As a result, we are escalating our opposition and calling on businesses to join us in a symbolic gesture of lowering flags to half-mast, reflecting the profound damage to what was once one of Wales’ most stable and economically significant sectors.”

On March Ist, WAVA members will close their premises and lower they flags to signify their dismay at Wales’ tourism policies.

Dan Yr Ogof Show Caves owner and WAVA spokesperson Ashford Price will take part in the St David’s Day protest.

He hit the headlines during the Covid-19 pandemic when he banned former First Minister Mark Drakeford from entering the grounds of his attraction in south Wales.

Tax

Mr Price said: “Welsh people will be the ones most affected by the proposed Welsh Governments tourism tax as 60% of all the accommodation booked in Wales is booked by Welsh people, for their Welsh holidays.

“Thus, even though they live in Wales, and want to support Welsh tourism the Welsh Government is going to tax them for doing so.

“Also, I don’t think Welsh people realise, that their infants, and even babies will pay this tax if they stay in tents, caravans, hotels, or self-catering cottages that are in Wales.”

The Welsh Government said: “Tourism makes an important contribution to the Welsh economy and to Welsh life. We want to ensure its long-term sustainability.

“As set out in the Bill, any money raised would have to be reinvested in the local area to provide and improve services for visitors and residents.

“Visitor levies are used successfully in many parts of the world, including Manchester, Greece and Germany.

“It will be up to local authorities to decide whether to introduce a levy in their area following consultation with local residents and businesses.”

