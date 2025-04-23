Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Welsh tourists who drowned while swimming at beach near Great Barrier Reef named

23 Apr 2025 1 minute read
Seventeen Seventy beach in Queensland. Photo lightaustralis is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Two Welsh tourists who drowned while swimming at a beach near the Great Barrier Reef have been named as Robin and Owen Reed.

Robin, 46, and his son Owen, 17, from Caerphilly County in south Wales, entered the water without lifeguards in the town of Seventeen Seventy in Queensland, Australia, on April 13.

The pair were recovered from the water by a police helicopter and a third man, from Australia, was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries.

The Coroner’s Court of Queensland told the BBC the two deaths had been reported to the court and coronial investigations are in their initial stages.

Tribute

In a tribute to the father and son on Facebook, Treowen Stars FC, a football club based in the Newbridge area of Caerphilly, said: “Awful, awful news about Robin Reed and his son Owen.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences with Robin and Owen’s family and friends.

“Robin was a good friend to many at Treowen and will be missed.

“Rest in peace both.”

