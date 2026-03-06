Welsh town council warned it must ‘get to grips’ with staffing issues

Dale Spridgeon, Local democracy reporter

A town council “must get to grips” with staffing issues that have led to claims of “bullying and harassment,” a long-serving councillor has said.

Cllr Alwyn Rowlands said Beaumaris Town Council had received “many” letters of grievances by employees.

Cllr Rowlands warned fellow councillors during a meeting of the town council on Monday, 2 March, that three of the cases could potentially lead to further action such as employment tribunals and could ultimately cost the council money in compensation payouts.

Addressing the full chamber, he said he was the second longest-serving member of the town council and that the council had “never experienced issues like it”.

He warned fellow councillors “we have to get a grip” with the situation and advised that they needed to act “collectively” to resolve the issues.

The long-serving councillor, who has been in office since the mid 1990s, said he was speaking as chair of the staffing committee.

He told the meeting: “I don’t like to mention it but I was given an MBE for 30 years of service to industrial relations, that was for employees throughout the whole of Wales.

“So, I do know a thing or two about industrial relations. Next to the mayor, I am the second longest serving member of this town council.

“I know everything about how people can take their cases to organisations such as ACAS and to employment tribunals.”

ACAS is the public body which offers free impartial advice to employees to improve working relations and resolve disputes.

He said he would be taking “full cognisance” of the current situation, the full details of which were not laid out at the meeting.

He said: “People have said they have been bullied and harassed, both inside and outside of the council.

“Soon we will be getting a reputation for not looking after our people.” He added that it was “time we changed the situation”.

The West Ward councillor also warned if the situation wasn’t dealt with effectively, it could potentially impact the council’s funds.

“Instead of using them in an effective way, we may have to use our money for compensation,” he said.

“It must stop. We must get to grips with it. We have to start acting collectively.”