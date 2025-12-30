Welsh trail tops the UK charts as favourite hiking spot of 2025

A Welsh hiking trail has topped the charts in 2025, becoming the most popular walking route in the UK.

Recent coverage by Time Out, based on data compiled by outdoor navigation app AllTrails revealed that the Llanberis Path, leading to the summit of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), is officially the most popular hiking trail in the UK for 2025.

This iconic Welsh route has attracted more walkers than any other trail across the country, including well-known paths in Scotland and England.

The Llanberis Path is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and accessibility. While it is considered one of the gentler routes up to Wales’ highest peak, it still presents a serious challenge with a 3,000-foot ascent.

The hike typically takes between five and eight hours to complete, offering walkers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys, lakes, and mountains.

The trail’s popularity reflects the growing interest in exploring Wales’ rugged landscapes and the nation’s reputation as a top destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

As more people seek opportunities to connect with nature and enjoy physical challenges closer to home, Wales continues to shine on the national stage for hiking and outdoor adventures.

Whether you’re an experiences hiker or a casual walker, the Llanberis Path offers an unforgettable journey to the summit of one of Britain’s most famous mountains.

List of the top 10 most popular trails in 2025, according to AllTrails:

Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) via Llanberis Path, Eryi National Park, Wales Ben Nevis Mountain Track, Fort William, Highlands, Scotland Scafell Pike from Wasdale Campsite, Lake District National Park, England The Roaches and Lud’s Church Circular, Peak District National Park, England Malham Landscape Trail: Janet’s Foss, Gordale Scar, and Malham Cove, Yorkshire Dales National Park, England Rydal Water and Cave Circular, Lake District National Park, England Derwent Water Circular, Lake District National Park, England The Old Man of Storr Circular, Portree, Highlands, Scotland (Isle of Skye), Scotland Pen Y Fan Horseshoe, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (Brecon Beacons), Wales Fairy Pools, Portree, Highlands, Scotland (Isle of Skye), Scotland