Welsh trailer giant drives into South America with 50 jobs boost

A Welsh trailer maker has appointed its first distributor in South America and is creating up to 50 new jobs as it expands its manufacturing operation.

Ifor Williams Trailers has just launched a new weekend shift at its site in Corwen which makes components for its five assembly plants in Denbighshire and Deeside.

The move to a seven-day operation for the first time at the Ty’n Llidiart factory has come about because of the need to ramp up production to meet growing demand.

Twenty staff are being taken on initially and it’s hoped to add further jobs with a total of around 50 extra workers being recruited as the weekend shift expands.

The company’s trailers are sold worldwide through a growing network of more than 100 distributors across the UK, most of Europe and as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.

Over the past year around 15 new distributors have been signed up, including three in Poland, one in Italy and the first ever South American representative in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires.

The good news was announced during a visit by Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and the party’s six candidates in the Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency.

They also heard how the iconic Welsh company is driving into the electric vehicle era with a new generation of lighter, stronger trailers.

The Tow-Max range offers lightweight flatbed trailers that can carry high payloads even for vehicles with limited towing capacity, including electric cars that often struggle with traditional 3.5 tonne gross trailers as demand surges across Europe where uptake is far higher.

But the innovation is just one part of a much broader and well-established product portfolio that has helped underpin the company’s global success.

As well as livestock trailers, the firm makes horseboxes and a wide range of other trailers for every conceivable use.

Its product ranges include everything from flatbeds and tippers to car transporters and box vans, from catering units to mobile business trailers and medical clinics.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “When I think about the future of the Welsh economy and the type of business we want to create and support, home-grown Welsh companies that are ambitious for the future, then Ifor Williams Trailers fits that description perfectly.

“Keeping the ownership of Welsh companies in Wales is important, and the roots of Ifor Williams Trailers are deep and are driving the company forward.

“Creating employment opportunities and supporting the regional economy is clearly important to the company and to do that it’s important to remain profitable.

“What’s great to see is that the company is not resting on its laurels and is continuing to grow.

“Having an international outlook is something that is very important to me and it’s exciting to hear that Ifor Williams Trailers are breaking into a new market with their first ever distributor in South America.

“They already have an extensive global network which enables them to sell their trailers in many parts of the world.

“It shows me how ambitious a company like this can be and they are an excellent role model for manufacturing industry in Wales.

“This is helping to generate new jobs here in Corwen where a new weekend shift is creating extra capacity.

“Since I last visited the company they have also launched the new TowMax range of trailers.

“I congratulate the company on continuing to find new ways to unlock their potential because this means more and more exciting opportunities being created for young people in this area to be a part of their success story.

“It is a great source of pride that Ifor Williams Trailers are flying the flag for Wales across the world.”

According to Managing Director John Williams, the expansion and growing international footprint were the result of long-term investment in both people and production.

Mr Willlams said: “Gerallt Parry our night shift site manager at Ty’n Llidiart joined us about 20 years ago and worked his way up from being a production operative.

“All five of our manufacturing sites have leaders who run them who joined the business on the shopfloor and progressed through the ranks.

“We are constantly working to improve our manufacturing processes and the new weekend shift at Ty’n Llidiart will provide extra capacity to meet the demand for our trailers.

“Our design hub at Boundary Park in Deeside also plays a crucial role in launching new trailers and growing into new markets and well as supplying existing customers with newer versions of their trailers.

“We have now launched the new Tow-Max trailer designed specifically for vehicles with less towing power, mainly for the European market where there are more electric vehicles.

“We have worked incredibly hard to maintain our standards of strength and durability but making the trailer lighter so it can carry a bigger payload.

“In Norway last year for example 95 per cent of the new vehicles sold were electric so it’s really important that we adapt to changes in the market and stay ahead of the game.

“The introduction of the Tow-Max range that’s made at our original site in Cynwyd has also created around 15 new jobs across the company.

“We’re proud of our roots here in north Wales and are passionate about exporting high quality Welsh manufactured products all over the world.

“Demand for our products remains strong and this latest expansion, along with our move into South America, is another important step forward for the business.

“At the same time, creating jobs and opportunities locally is hugely important to us and we want to make sure the next generation can build their careers here just as others have done before them.

“It’s an exciting time for the company and we believe there is plenty more to come.”