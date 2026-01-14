Welsh trailer giant shifts gear for electric age – and creates new jobs

An iconic Welsh company is driving into the electric vehicle era with a new generation of lighter, stronger trailers.

Clwyd South MS and Welsh Government Transport Minister Ken Skates visited Ifor Williams Trailers to mark the UK launch of the new Tow-Max range that was originally rolled out in Scandinavia.

The Tow-Max range offers lightweight flatbed trailers that can carry high payloads even for vehicles with limited towing capacity, including electric cars that often struggle with traditional 3.5 tonne gross trailers as demand surges across Europe where uptake is far higher.

According to the company, which has five manufacturing sites in Denbighshire and Deeside, the Tow-Max is aimed at the lighter segment of the market but still delivers up to 2.7 tonne capacity thanks to a robust design using high tensile steel and intensive in-house engineering.

The phased launch began in Norway where up to 95 per cent of new cars are now electric, quickly followed by Denmark, Belgium, Poland and France.

It’s now also being sold in the UK and Ireland and the range will also be available worldwide as Ifor Williams Trailers strengthens its market leading position in a constantly evolving market.

The new range is being manufactured at Cynwyd, the company’s original factory where the Ifor Williams Trailers story began in 1958.

Orders are flooding in and the launch has already created 15 new jobs across the company including the assembly of the new trailers at Cynwyd as well as the Ty’n Llidiart factory in Corwen where components are made.

After a tour of the production line in Cynwyd, Mr Skates said: “The launch of the new Tow-Max range is fabulous news for Ifor Williams Trailers, brilliant for Cynwyd and superb for the workforce and it builds on the really rich, proud history of this particular site.

“What’s particularly exciting is that this enables them to penetrate further into Europe and indeed globally to cater for new customers and is also about looking into the future by using lightweight but strong materials which are required because of the transition to electric vehicles.

“It’s brilliant to see an iconic Welsh company with such a brilliant past focused so laser-like on securing the future.

“The trailer market is having to adapt to the rise of electric vehicles and Ifor Williams Trailers is clearly ahead of the game and demonstrating yet again why they are the best in the business.

“They have an incredibly strong brand because they’ve got the strongest trailers out there.

“What’s really cool is that individual components have the company’s branding on them. When customers buy the best product they feel proud about it.

“It’s also a way of protecting the brand against inferior counterfeit components which are potentially dangerous.

“The strength of the brand depends on the strength and integrity of their trailers and Genuine Parts it’s fantastic that they do not compromise on that.”

Managing Director John Williams was grateful to Mr Skates for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the company.

He said: “We’re very proud to be launching the new Tow-Max range, diversifying our well established range of trailers to target a new customer sector looking for a lighter trailer, but with the strength and durability associated with the Ifor Williams brand.

“We’ve had a hugely positive response from our distributors across the world who are saying the Tow-Max has been the perfect addition to the range.

“We’re known for building strong, tough, rugged and professional trailers and the Tow-Max is no different.

“Despite targeting a lighter professional and domestic user, the Tow-Max has been built the Ifor Williams way, with our proven beam axle and Paraflex leaf spring suspension system forming the foundation of this class beating trailer.

“You can still load it up with a great payload so we’re still targeting the likes of builders and landscape gardeners and making sure it’s up to their exacting demands.”

“The Tow-Max trailers were subjected to our usual tough testing regime – with individual component testing before carrying out intensive whole vehicle testing until the point of failure.

“If anything doesn’t reach the required standard, we go back to the drawing board until we get it completely right with a real quality and safety stamp.

“We’re absolutely passionate about it and we launched the Tow-Max range with total confidence that it’s designed for everyday reliability, built for long-term value and ready to meet the demands of real work.

He added: “It’s been fantastic to choose the Cynwyd site for full scale production because there’s a huge heritage and history here.

“Some of our colleagues here have 50 years’ service with many of them over 30 years, so it’s great to be able to bring a really exciting new, high volume product here to Cynwyd.

“It’s means we’ve had to recruit and bring new employment opportunities to Cynwyd and at our Ty’n Llidiart factory in Corwen where we make our own components.”

Dave Walsh, the Site Manager at Cynwyd, was “extremely proud” the site was chosen as the best place to build the Tow-Max trailers.

He said: “It’s a huge vote of confidence in the workforce here.

“We’ve got a great team with many loyal and long-serving members of staff and they are delighted be at the forefront of such a significant product launch for the company. It’s a real feather in their caps.”