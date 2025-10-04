Welsh translation sector worth up to £8 million a year – new report

Wales’ translation sector contributes up to £8 million annually to the Welsh economy, according to a major new report.

The study, carried out by research company Arad, provides the most detailed picture yet of the size, value, and prospects of the sector.

Based on responses from 180 individuals, 29 organisations, and 13 companies, it paints a picture of a highly skilled and economically important profession that underpins the commitment to bilingualism in Wales

The report estimates that between 561 and 665 professional translators are currently active across the country, working across the public, private and voluntary sectors.

Together, they are worth an estimated £7.8 million to £8 million to the Welsh economy in 2024–25.

Gwynedd

Researchers found that the majority of translators are based in Gwynedd and Cardiff, reflecting the areas of strongest demand for bilingual services.

The workforce is also experienced — with nearly three-quarters aged over 40 — suggesting that translation is seen as a stable, long-term career for many.

While text translation continues to dominate the field, around a fifth of practitioners also offer interpreting services, while just 3% work solely as interpreters.

The findings confirm that written translation remains the main driver of income within the sector.

Beyond its economic significance, the report highlights the social and cultural value of the profession.

Most respondents reported high levels of job satisfaction, confidence in their skills, and pride in their role supporting bilingualism in Wales.

Translators described their work as “a vocation” tied to identity, public service, and the Welsh language’s continued vitality.

Artificial intelligence

However, the study also raises concerns about the sustainability of the profession in the face of rapid technological change. Around a third of translators (34%) expressed fears about the long-term future of the industry, with the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) among the main factors cited.

Nearly half of individual translators (45%) now use AI tools in some form, alongside 70% of translation companies and 59% of public or third-sector organisations.

While many respondents acknowledged that AI could improve productivity, they also warned that overreliance on automation risks undermining quality, accuracy, and cultural nuance — areas where human expertise remains critical.

The report calls for ongoing investment, collaboration and training to ensure the profession remains resilient and adaptable.