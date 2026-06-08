Welsh TV performers secure landmark AI protections in new industry agreement

Nation.Cymru staff

Television performers working on Welsh-language productions have overwhelmingly backed a new industry agreement that includes what is believed to be one of the first collective bargaining deals in the UK to provide specific protections against the misuse of artificial intelligence.

Members of the performers’ union Equity voted unanimously to adopt the new TAC/Equity Television Agreement, which governs minimum rates of pay, terms and conditions for performers working on productions commissioned for S4C.

The agreement was negotiated between Equity and Teledwyr Annibynnol Cymru (TAC), which represents Wales’ independent television production sector.

The ballot was open to Equity members who had worked under the existing agreement during the past five years. Voting took place between May 12 and May 22, with members voting 100% in favour of adopting the new terms.

The updated agreement is being described as the most significant overhaul of the deal for many years, reflecting major changes in television production, digital distribution and audience viewing habits.

A key feature is the introduction of new safeguards governing the use of artificial intelligence in television production.

Under the agreement, performers’ voices, likenesses and performances cannot be digitally recreated, reused or exploited without informed consent and contractual protections.

The deal also requires greater transparency around the use of AI technologies and establishes the principle that technological developments should support creative workers rather than undermine their rights or livelihoods.

Simon Curtis, Equity’s National Official for Wales, said the agreement represented “a significant step forward” for performers.

“Performers and creative workers cannot accept a future where their voices, images and performances are scraped, replicated and monetised without their knowledge, consent or remuneration,” he said.

“This agreement establishes an important principle: technology should support and enhance human creativity, not replace or exploit it.”

Alongside the AI protections, the agreement includes a 7.5% increase in minimum fees, backdated to July 2025, as well as improvements to pensions, workplace protections, safeguarding measures and inclusion policies.

The deal also seeks to address the changing nature of television viewing.

New trial arrangements covering extended digital availability on platforms including S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and authorised online channels introduce updated payment structures linked to streaming and on-demand viewing.

Trial period

The agreement establishes a two-year trial period covering extended digital availability and digital-only commissioning, allowing Equity, TAC and S4C to assess how the arrangements work as viewing habits continue to evolve.

Other measures include strengthened dignity-at-work protections, clearer rules on working hours, formal recognition of choreographers and movement directors, and new sustainability commitments aligned with Equity’s environmental principles.

TAC chair Llyr Morus said the agreement would provide a clear framework for the future of Welsh-language television production.

“The agreement provides a workable framework for linear and digital commissioning, enabling S4C to meet its multi-platform strategy,” he said.

Digital-first

S4C chief operating officer Elin Morris said the agreement was an important part of the broadcaster’s transition towards a digital-first future.

“At S4C, we remain committed to supporting a sustainable, fair and forward-looking industry that continues to deliver high-quality content that satisfies the needs of audiences across viewing platforms,” she said.

The agreement will remain in force until the end of December 2027, although negotiations on minimum pay rates for 2027 are due to begin later this summer.