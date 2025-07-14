Welsh TV presenters champion support for victims of public sexual harassment

Two Welsh presenters have spoken out about their own experiences of public sexual harassment to encourage others to use support services.

Comedian Mel Owen and presenter Jess Davies shared their personal stories of public sexual harassment and urged more women who have experienced harassment to contact the Live Fear Free Helpline. The helpline, managed by Welsh Women’s Aid, provides 24-hour confidential advice around domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“I’ve walked past a group of men on my own and they’re shouting about my body and laughing,” Jess recalled.

“It happens in so many public places. If you’re with your girls, if you’re on your own, if you’re with your guy friends, your boyfriends… it is normalised and something I think so many women have just been made to feel like we have to accept that that is just part of our lives. Why should we have to accept this?”

According to a UN Women survey of 1,000 women across the UK, 71% reported being sexually harassed in public while 97% between the ages of 18 and 24 reported being harassed or assaulted.

Mel said: “We all know most of our friends, most women in our lives have experienced this and yet why is it that very, very few men think they know a man who would do that?

“Talk to them, hold them accountable.”

With some reports stating that only 4% of sexual harassment incidents are reported, many victims are left feeling alone and isolated. As people who have experienced sexual harassment, Jess and Mel wish they had been aware of helplines like Live Fear Free, and have since encouraged others to use it for support they need now and in the future.

Mel said: “Had I known that I could have texted a line like the Live Fear Free helpline it would have at least given me some advice about what to do if something were to happen.”

Jess added: “Even if it’s just to vent to someone, or that validation from a professional that what happened to you wasn’t okay… just to actually have a listening ear to tell you your feelings are valid.”

The Welsh Government’s Live Fear Free Helpline is managed by Welsh Women’s Aid, providing free confidential information, advice or support around domestic abuse, sexual violence, or violence against women.

Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by call, text, live chat or email. The service is for all victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence and those close to them, including family, friends and colleagues.

A Welsh Women’s Aid spokesperson said: “Sexual harassment is unacceptable. If you have experienced any form of harassment, threatening behaviour, or domestic abuse, we want to make it clear that it is never your fault. Non-judgmental, confidential support is available for you. Whether you need advice, a listening ear, or support with next steps, the Live Fear Free Helpline will be there for you.”

See the full video featuring Jess Davies and Mel Owen on Live Fear Free’s social media (@bwyhebofn on Instagram, LiveFearFree on Facebook and X).

Support helplines:

If you have experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence and/or violence against women, or are worried about a friend or relative who is experiencing any form of violence or abuse, you can call Live Fear Free – it’s free, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Live chat is available 24 hours.

You can access support through direct email service: [email protected]

Support available in Welsh, English and any other languages using LanguageLine.

Text phone users can contact us via Relay UK on 18001 0808 80 10 800.

You can contact the Live Fear Free Helpline by text 24/7 on 07860 077333.

BSL Users can also use the SignLive app: Type in ‘Live Fear Free’.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

