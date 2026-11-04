Welsh TV producers warn cuts threaten broadcasting industry in Wales

Nation.Cymru

Cuts at BBC Cymru Wales and uncertainty over future broadcasting funding threaten Wales’s independent television production sector, its trade body has warned.

Teledwyr Annibynnol Cymru (TAC) is calling for a sustainable funding settlement for both the BBC and S4C, saying fewer commissions are already affecting production companies.

The warning follows BBC Cymru Wales’s announcement that it plans to cut 58 posts, reduce television programming in Wales by 20 hours and cancel several radio programmes.

TAC said the cuts would have consequences beyond the broadcaster’s own workforce, with independent companies facing fewer opportunities to make programmes.

The organisation issued its warning ahead of its annual general meeting and the S4C x TAC Reflecting Wales conference in Llandudno on November 4 and 5.

TAC chair Llyr Morus said: “The broadcasting industry in Wales is facing significant challenges, and we cannot underestimate the impact that continued cuts and uncertainty will have on our independent production sector. Welsh broadcasting, in both English and Welsh, plays an essential role in reflecting our communities, telling our stories and supporting a thriving creative economy.

“The recent announcements from BBC Cymru Wales are deeply concerning, particularly at a time when production companies are already facing increasing pressures and fewer commissioning opportunities. We need greater certainty about the future of broadcasting investment in Wales, alongside firm commitments to protecting the range and quality of programming produced here.”

Wales’s production sector is worth £460 million, according to TAC, and includes more than 60 companies, ranging from businesses run by a single owner to major UK producers.

Its members produce almost all of S4C’s original television and online content, making the Welsh-language broadcaster’s funding central to the future of many independent companies.

Giving evidence to the Welsh Affairs Committee on September 9, S4C chief executive Geraint Evans stressed the need for sufficient funding and greater certainty over future budgets.

He warned that a lack of clarity made it harder to plan commissions and for the companies supplying S4C to operate effectively.

At the same session, BBC Cymru Wales interim director Garmon Rhys warned that the broadcaster faced managed decline without reform of the licence fee.

Charter review

TAC is urging the UK Government to use the BBC Charter review to protect Welsh and English-language broadcasting in Wales. It has been lobbying the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the Wales Office and politicians at Westminster over future funding.

Mr Morus said: “As we approach the renewal of the BBC Royal Charter, it is vital that the interests of Welsh audiences and independent producers are not overlooked. We want to work constructively with broadcasters, policymakers and industry partners to ensure that Wales continues to have a strong and sustainable broadcasting sector for years to come.”

Mr Evans and Mr Rhys are due to take part in question-and-answer sessions with TAC members at the AGM, discussing commissioning opportunities and their organisations’ plans.

The conference takes place at St George’s Hotel in Llandudno and is supported by the Welsh Government through Creative Wales.