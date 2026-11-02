Welsh TV star embarks on Everest adventure

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh TV personality is preparing to take on one of the world’s most famous mountain challenges as part of an ambitious expedition to Nepal.

Matthew Pritchard, best known as the star and co-creator of MTV UK’s Dirty Sanchez, has since reinvented himself as a vegan chef, fitness enthusiast and wellness entrepreneur.

After launching his YouTube series Proper Vegan Cookin‘ and hosting the first vegan cookery show on the BBC, Dirty Vegan, he has authored three cookbooks, and set up his wellness company, Dirty Health.

The venture, set up in July 2024 by Pritchard and nutritional physiologist Craig Armstrong offers retreats, at-home food sensitivity and intolerance testing, mental health programmes and mindset challenges, as well as expeditions.