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Welsh TV star embarks on Everest adventure

02 Nov 2026 2 minute read
(R) Matthew Pritchard via Facebook (L) Everest Base Camp by Sherine via Pexels

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh TV personality is preparing to take on one of the world’s most famous mountain challenges as part of an ambitious expedition to Nepal.

Matthew Pritchard, best known as the star and co-creator of MTV UK’s Dirty Sanchez, has since reinvented himself as a vegan chef, fitness enthusiast and wellness entrepreneur.

After launching his YouTube series Proper Vegan Cookin‘ and hosting the first vegan cookery show on the BBC, Dirty Vegan, he has authored three cookbooks, and set up his wellness company, Dirty Health.

The venture, set up in July 2024 by Pritchard and nutritional physiologist Craig Armstrong offers retreats, at-home food sensitivity and intolerance testing, mental health programmes and mindset challenges, as well as expeditions. 

An endurance athlete himself, Matthew has attempted to row the Atlantic and performed a 14-day ironman challenge, both the subject of documentaries.

Thus far this year, he and Dirty Health have hosted two Welsh three peaks challenges, climbing Yr Wyddfa, Cadair Idris, and Pen-y-Fan in 24 hours.

Now, alongside fourteen others on the expedition and Earth’s Edge, an Irish-owned adventure travel and high-altitude trekking company, they will be attempting to reach Everest Base Camp.

Over 16 days, the team will trek through the Khumbu Valley to Base Camp at the foot of Mt Everest which sits at 5,364m above sea level.

Visiting mountain villages and spending time in local tea houses, the expedition also includes time in the market town of Namche Bazaar, with a visit to the Sherpa Museum.

Matthew said: “By the sounds of things the weather up there at the moment is interesting, apparently there’s a storm coming in but should clear by the time we start our mission.

“There are 14 of us on the trip and are getting taken up by Earths team on the ground out in Nepal. We will also have a doctor with us for the whole expedition making sure we’re all safe.”
Matthew will be documenting the trip, which began on 31 October, through the Dirty Health Facebook page here. For more information on the Dirty Health expeditions, including the 2027 Welsh Three Peaks challenges, visit their site here.

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