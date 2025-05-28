Welsh uni experts helps to save the sun bears

A conservation expert at the University of South Wales (USW) has been working with specialists in South-East Asia on a project focusing on protecting the planet’s smallest species of bear.

Dr David Lee, a Senior Lecturer in Wildlife Ecology at USW, has been carrying out research into the lives of sun bears in peat swamp forests on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, in collaboration with Restorasi Ekosistem Riau (RER), a private sector-led project which aims to protect and restore ecologically important conservation areas in the region.

At less than one metre tall, sun bears are the smallest of the world’s eight bear species and have a distinctive orange to cream-coloured patch on their chest which is said to resemble a rising sun. These normally solitary animals, which have specially adapted claws for tree climbing and digging for prey, live on insects, such as ants, bees and termites, honey, and various fruits, and have a long tongue – the longest of any bear species – which enables them to reach insects and honey inside tree crevices.

Found in the tropical forests of South-East Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, they are classified as a vulnerable species due to habitat degradation, loss, and fragmentation, illegal hunting and commercial trade, and deaths relating to human–bear interactions.

Dr Lee’s research focuses on understanding the sun bears’ population status, habitat needs, and distribution. By working alongside RER, he aims to bridge the knowledge gap regarding sun bear ecology and contribute to the restoration and management of the forests that sustain them.

The partnership with RER and the Institut Pertanian Bogor, known as IPB University, has proven to be mutually beneficial, fostering local talent, including a Masters student who is conducting field research, and enhancing capacity for long-term conservation initiatives.

“The partnership between USW and RER is a prime example of how international collaboration can strengthen conservation efforts,” said Dr Lee.

“The project offers valuable career development opportunities for young conservation ecologists, who receive mentoring and hands-on experience in the field, while the collaboration has been instrumental in advancing RER’s understanding of sun bear distribution, informing decisions in their ecosystem management strategies.

“By combining our expertise with that of IPB and RER’s conservationists, we are building a sustainable framework for sun bear research and conservation that will not only benefit the species but also the local communities that depend on these ecosystems.”

The project’s findings, particularly regarding the presence and distribution of sun bears in various forest habitats, are expected to play a key role in RER’s ecosystem management.

The data, which includes images from more than 30 camera traps across different forest habitats, will provide an essential understanding of how environmental changes impact sun bear populations, and determine which areas of the landscape are most crucial for the animal’s conservation.

The collaboration with USW is allowing RER to integrate cutting-edge research into its conservation programmes.

Yoan Dinata, who is the Research and Monitoring Manager for RER, said: “RER manages an area of around 150,000 hectares, predominantly consisting of peat swamp forest. The area is capable of absorbing carbon and damage to the area would have a significant im

