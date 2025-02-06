Welsh universities facing massive challenges, says funding chief

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The outgoing head of a new public body set up to oversee post-16 education warned of “massive challenges”, with cuts proposed at universities across the country.

Simon Pirotte, chief executive of Medr, which was established in August, appeared before the Senedd’s education committee for a scrutiny meeting on February 6.

Medr is responsible for funding and regulating post-16 education and research, including colleges and school sixth forms unlike its predecessor Hefcw.

Mr Pirotte told the committee: “A lot has happened within that six months and I think we’re really aware of the responsibility of the role at such an important time.

“Let’s be honest: we’re taking over responsibility for post-16 education at a time of great change and some massive challenges.”

‘Tumultuous time’

Addressing concerns about proposed university job cuts and course closures, he said: “It’s important for me to recognise that we’re probably in a very tumultuous time in education, particularly with some of the proposals around our higher education system at the moment.

“And I just want to go on record as saying we really understand the concerns and the challenges that staff are facing during this difficult time.”

The former Bridgend College principal, who has been in education for nearly 40 years, said the transition from Hefcw to Medr has been smooth despite volatility in the sector.

Mr Pirotte was appointed by education minister Jeremy Miles despite not being part of the initial open application process, prompting concerns around transparency and fairness.

He told Senedd members that Medr is optimistic a good field of candidates will be available to replace him when his term as chief executive ends in September.

‘Tertiary mindset’

James Owen, Medr’s chief operating officer, a former Welsh Government director, said a six-month delay in the legislation coming into force helped get the body up-and-running.

Mr Pirotte stressed the need to establish a “tertiary mindset” to avoid working in silos, creating a more joined-up approach between further and higher education.

The Conservatives’ Natasha Asghar asked about Medr’s assessment of the financial pressures as well as support for Welsh universities to navigate the crisis.

Mr Pirotte said Medr is monitoring the situation very, very closely but: “There are limits to what we can do, we are a regulator but our job is to appraise Welsh Government of the challenges that our higher education institutions are actually facing.

“We know that many universities are going through transformational change at the moment to ensure their longer-term sustainability.”

‘Autonomous’

Mr Owen added that Medr conducts an in-depth analysis of financial statements, student numbers, forecasts and borrowing levels at each university.

Asked if Medr would intervene to stop proposals for 400 job losses at Cardiff University, Mr Pirotte said: “I think we need to recognise that universities are autonomous organisations and there are limitations to what we can do as a regulator.”

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s shadow education secretary, asked what Medr would like to see happen to place universities on a more sustainable financial footing.

Mr Pirotte said: “There is absolutely no doubt that universities across the UK and indeed in Wales are facing some of the most challenging times they’ve faced.

“I’ve listened to Professor Paul Boyle, chair of Universities Wales, saying this is the most difficult time in his career and I agree with that assessment.”

‘Systemic’

The chief executive told the committee: “As an educationalist, would I like to see more money coming in? Of course I would.”

Explaining that Medr will focus scrutiny on learner protection plans in the event of disruption or closures, he added: “We cannot direct the university to say you must do subject X or Y.”

Mr Pirotte, who was on free school meals at Morriston Comprehensive in Swansea, stressed the importance of ensuring a wide cross-section of society can enjoy the same opportunities.

He said: “We have a systemic issue that we need to address across the UK. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind about the key role that universities have as anchoring institutions in their regions … what they do for economic growth, what they do for individuals.

“And I think there’s a wider question about what kind of university system do we want in the UK and indeed in Wales.”

