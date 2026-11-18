Nation.Cymru staff

Two Welsh universities are set to help train the next generation of healthcare researchers after a Cardiff-led partnership secured over £11 million in funding for a major research programme.

The consortium comprising Cardiff, Swansea, Bath, Bristol and Exeter universities secured the £11.4 million award from Wellcome to deliver the next phase of the GW4 Doctoral Programme for Healthcare Professionals (GW4-HP2).

The nine-year funding package will help doctors and other healthcare professionals develop their research skills alongside their clinical careers, building on the existing training programme.

Healthcare professionals, including doctors, dentists and veterinary graduates, will have the opportunity to undertake PhD research across a range of disciplines, including infection and immunity, genetics and genomics, population health, artificial intelligence, big data and quantum technologies.

The award, which will support 25 doctoral fellows, includes investment in career development, with £1.2 million ringfenced to support fellows as they progress to the next stage of their academic careers.

It will also help researchers apply for further academic opportunities and secure financial support for their work, alongside NHS-backed fellowships designed to encourage skilled researchers to remain in the region.

Professor Kathryn Peall from Cardiff University, who leads this phase of the GW4-HP2 programme, said: “We are delighted to receive the continued support from Wellcome as we innovate and develop our training offer.

“This iteration of the programme will also introduce ten institution-funded Pre-Doctoral Gateway Fellowships, designed to widen participation in clinical academic careers by supporting individuals from groups currently underrepresented in research.

“In addition, Wellcome-funded career progression ‘primers’ will provide support at the doctoral research development stage. Annual summer schools will raise awareness of clinical academic career pathways and encourage more healthcare professionals to explore research and doctoral training opportunities.”

Melanie Knetsch, Director of GW4, said: “We are proud to see the sustained investment in GW4-HP2 reflecting the strength of the collaborative and innovative approach to the doctoral training of our talented clinical academics across the South West of England and South Wales region.

“Building research capacity, accelerating the innovation and translation of research discoveries to improve health outcomes will enable us to address some of the most pressing health challenges and to help improve health and wellbeing for all.”

The new funding forms part of Wellcome’s £155 million investment in the next generation of healthcare professional researchers.