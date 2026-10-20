Welsh university and rugby club join forces to develop future talent

A Welsh university and professional rugby club have announced a new partnership to create opportunities for students and coaches while supporting player development and research.

The partnership between Cardiff Metropolitan University and Dragons RFC aims to strengthen links between higher education and professional rugby.

It will bring together Cardiff Met’s sector-leading expertise in education, research and professional development with Dragons RFC’s experience in elite sport to create practical opportunities in areas including coach education, applied research, professional development, talent pathways and student placements.

Organisers have shared their hopes that students will gain valuable industry exposure, support the development of coaches and practitioners, and contribute to advances in player performance and welfare.

Students will benefit from opportunities to work within a professional sporting environment, helping them build skills, experience and industry connections.

At the same time, Dragons RFC will be able to draw on Cardiff Met’s academic expertise and research capabilities to help address challenges in player development, performance and organisational practice.

The partnership is also expected to support wider community engagement and create stronger pathways between education, employment and elite sport, helping develop the next generation of rugby talent and sporting professionals across Wales.

Professor Rachael Langford, Vice-Chancellor at Cardiff Metropolitan University said: “As Wales’ Sporting University, we are delighted to formalise our partnership with Dragons RFC today.

“Dragons RFC is an organisation with a proud rugby heritage, deep roots across south-east Wales and an outstanding commitment to the communities it serves.

“This formal partnership brings our two organisations together through our shared commitment to developing the game of rugby and to education, inclusion and opportunity.

“By combining Cardiff Metropolitan University’s expertise in sports education, research and professional practice with Dragons RFC’s commitment to excellence and experience in development of the professional game, we will create new opportunities for students, coaches, support staff and practitioners, strengthening the future of rugby in Wales.”

Rhys Blumberg, CEO at Dragons RFC, added: “We are pleased to establish this formal partnership with Cardiff Metropolitan University. Education, continuous learning and the development of people are essential to the long-term success of professional rugby, both on and off the field.

“Working with Cardiff Met will enable us to explore new opportunities in coach education, applied research, student placements and player development, while strengthening our links with the next generation of talent.

“We are particularly excited by the potential to share knowledge, create meaningful development pathways and work together on initiatives that benefit our performance environment and the wider community.”

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