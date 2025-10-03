Welsh university awarded Sanctuary status for work with refugees

A Welsh university has been awarded University of Sanctuary status for the welcome and support it offers to people displaced from their homes by conflict.

The award highlights Swansea University’s initiatives such as Sanctuary Scholarships and a partnership with Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University in Ukraine, which has enabled 53 Ukrainian students to undertake study visits to Swansea.

The Sanctuary Scholarships, funded through supporter and alumni contributions, help remove financial barriers and provide opportunities for people fleeing conflict, enabling them to continue with their education in a safe environment.

Universities of Sanctuary is a national network working to make higher education institutions places of safety, solidarity and empowerment for those seeking sanctuary.

City of Sanctuary

Swansea became the UK’s second official City of Sanctuary in 2010. Since then, hundreds of organisations, including councils, schools, libraries, and theatres, have pledged to foster a culture of inclusivity and welcome.

To receive the award, Swansea University’s work was assessed by an expert panel from Universities of Sanctuary, who visited campus and spoke with staff and students seeking sanctuary.

Swansea University’s support includes:

Hosting 53 Ukrainian students for semester-long study visits, through its partnership with Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University in Mykolaiv, a port city which has been under frequent attack since Russian forces invaded in 2022.

Supporting two academic staff members at risk in their home countries to continue their research safely.

Offering three Sanctuary Scholarships for eligible postgraduate taught master’s programmes, covering tuition and living costs.

Supporting Discovery, the University’s student-led charity which supports the sanctuary community and Swansea Asylum Seekers Support.

Providing dedicated staff to support sanctuary scholars and community members.

Organising a Sanctuary Visit Day for local people with lived experience of forced migration.

Ana, who received a Sanctuary Scholarship, and studied for a Translation and Interpreting MA at Swansea, said: “The Sanctuary Scholarship is a blessing that has made me feel truly welcomed by this country and has changed the lives of myself, my husband and my two young children forever.

“After graduation, I am looking forward to using the skills I have learnt at Swansea University to help others in the community. I am also immensely grateful for the kindness and support I have received during my studies here.”

Research

Academic research at Swansea also contributes to understanding forced displacement and migration. This includes work by Professor Sergei Shubin (Geography), Dr Gwennan Higham (Welsh), Dr Ashra Khanom (Medicine), Dr Tracey Maegusku-Hewett, Dr Jo Pye and Beth Pearl (Social Work), and PhD students Walaa Mouma and Holly Mogford.

Professor Paul Boyle, Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, said: “It is an honour for Swansea University to receive University of Sanctuary status.

“This recognition reflects the compassion and commitment of our staff, students and alumni in creating a truly welcoming and supportive environment for those who have faced the most challenging circumstances across the world.

“At a time when so many are forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution, universities have a vital role to play, and I am proud that Swansea is now part of a growing network of institutions who are working together to offer safety, opportunity and hope, in addition to continued access to education.

“This award is a testament to the values we share across our University community and within our region, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to this important work.

“We are especially grateful for the generous donations from our fantastic graduates and supporters, which help to make these transformative scholarships and opportunities possible.”

Support Swansea University’s Sanctuary Scholarships.