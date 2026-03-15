Welsh university celebrates neurodiversity with week of awareness, creativity and support

A Welsh university will mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week (16 – 20 March) with a vibrant programme of activities designed to raise awareness, encourage understanding, and provide practical support for neurodiverse students and staff.

Led by the Bangor University Staff Neurodiversity Network (BU ND), the week-long programme invites the entire University community to learn more about neurodiversity, connect with others, and explore ways to create a more inclusive learning and working environment.

At the heart of the celebration will be a striking art installation in the main atrium at Pontio.

The installation will feature more than 500 colourful paper lanterns suspended from the ceiling, symbolising the creativity, diversity, and individuality of neurodiverse minds across the University.

The visual display aims to celebrate the many ways people think, learn, and experience the world. Visitors are encouraged to view the installation throughout the week and share their photos online using the hashtag #NCWBangor.

The celebrations also mark the launch of Colourful Minds, a new neurodiversity awareness initiative at Bangor University.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the neurodiverse experience within the University community while opening conversations about how inclusive environments benefit everyone, regardless of neurotype.

Throughout the week, a range of activities, discussions, and resources will be available to staff and students.

These events will focus on sharing knowledge, highlighting lived experiences, and providing practical ideas that can be implemented immediately to support neurodiverse individuals in both study and work settings.

Matt Coles, Lead of the Staff Neurodiversity Network said “I am immensely proud of the calendar of events that we have been able to schedule to mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week at Bangor University, it has taken months of planning, collaboration in every corner of the campus, and a huge amount of work, but we have curated events that I hope will be genuinely insightful and inspiring for our Staff and Students.

“Our Paper Lantern installation in Pontio is a beautiful representation of all minds here, and I hope that it is enjoyed by everyone who visits.”

Beth Edwards, Senior Officer and former student said: “As a former student, it’s incredibly meaningful for me to now be involved in organising activities for Neurodiversity Celebration Week at the University.

“During my time studying here, the support I received made a real difference to my experience and helped me succeed in ways I hadn’t always thought possible.

“Neurodiversity Celebration Week is about recognising and valuing the different ways people think, learn and experience the world.

“It’s an opportunity to highlight the strengths of neurodiverse people while also continuing important conversations about accessibility, understanding and support.

“I’m proud to contribute to an event that celebrates difference and helps create a more inclusive university community for current and future students.”