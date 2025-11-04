Welsh university commits to equitable research collaborations with Africa

A Welsh university has committed to advancing equity in the global production of knowledge by signing the Africa Charter for Transformative Research Collaborations.

Launched in 2023, the Africa Charter is an Africa-centred framework that will help to advance and uphold the continent’s place in the global production of scientific knowledge.

It aims to change the way research collaborations work to ensure that African scholars, institutions and knowledges from the continent take their rightful place in the global scientific effort.

Cardiff is the first Welsh university to sign the charter, which was done by Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Larner at a recent event. All four GW4 Alliance universities (Bath, Bristol, Cardiff and Exeter) are now signatories.

Professor Ambreena Manji, Cardiff University’s Dean of International for Africa, said: “Cardiff University is committed to fostering equitable partnerships in research as well as meaningful and impactful teaching collaborations in Africa.”

Professor Ambreena Manji, Professor of Law, said: “Signing the Africa Charter is an important step in that strategic vision and I’m looking forward to working with our community to bring the Charter’s framework to life at Cardiff.”

The Charter’s principles and aspirations have been endorsed by major African and global university networks. It has more than 100 signatories, including the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the British Academy, UKRI, UUK, and the African Union.