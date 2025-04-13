Welsh University cooks up perfect recipe for edible soap

An edible soap that tastes of beans on toast is hitting the headlines as it raises awareness of hygiene poverty, with help from Swansea University.

Welsh luxury skincare firm The Goodwash Company, working with The Hygiene Bank charity, wanted to create an edible soap as a protest against people being forced to choose between eating or washing.

The company’s CEO and co-founder, Mandy Powell knew she needed a little help to make the idea a reality and had heard about the work of Agor Innovation, a support project based in the School of Management which also signposts businesses to University expertise, bridging the gap between industry and academia.

Innovation Officer with Agor Innovation, Harrison Rees said: “Mandy was told we were a team that could work with Welsh organisations on research, development, and innovation projects, and when she first pitched us the idea of The Edible Soap, we were all in.”

“She explained the issues surrounding the UK hygiene poverty crisis, where people unable to afford basic toiletries are forced to decide whether they can afford to clean themselves or buy food.”

Stigma

According to The Hygiene Bank, more than 4.2 million people in the UK are currently experiencing the stigma that comes with not being able to afford basic toiletries.

The idea behind Edible Soap was to create a washing product which not only tastes like a family meal-time staple but could also highlight the issue, raise donations for those impacted by it and publicise the campaign to remove VAT on all hygiene products.

Harrison and Agor Innovation Marketing Manager, Adam Fairbank brought in The Food Centre Wales to help with initial product development and help brainstorm ideas and recipes from household kitchen ingredients.

Harrison said: “Creating a food was a new one for Adam and myself, but we were excited to have an innovative and, more importantly, societally beneficial project that we could sink our teeth into, and wash with.”

Mandy added: “Creating an edible soap is no easy feat, but it highlights the impossible choice millions of adults in the UK face. The fact that some people are having to choose between eating or washing is what our awareness campaign is all about.”

The team initially considered a variety of potential flavours such as a breakfast bar with oats and seaweed, chicken tikka masala, and even apple crumble but they kept coming back to beans on toast.

Harrison said: “It provided that unmistakable familiarity that British consumers would recognise, and pushes the soap’s message through its association with cheap and easy meals.”

Oat flour

Goodwash perfected the recipe in-house and the Edible Soap was created from cacao butter, organic oat flour, avocado oil, and paprika with beans and toast flavouring. All profits from its virtual sales go directly to The Hygiene Bank.

Since its launch it has been used in Michelin star London restaurants and been featured on TV and radio.

Harrison added: “There’s also the potential use of the soap in our own Swansea University campuses – so watch this space.”

He said the successful relationship with the firm is set to continue: “We are currently exploring a potential knowledge transfer partnership for the creation of new products and packaging systems and are making joint grant applications for future Welsh-based, societally beneficial projects.”

Mandy said: “We are excited to work with Swansea University R&D on further projects around sustainability improvements and organic ingredient development for our Welsh products.”

The idea behind the Edible Soap campaign was to illustrate that one in 12 adults in the UK are juggling being able to afford a basic evening meal or washing. You can purchase a virtual soap bar for a £15 donation to the Hygiene Bank – the average yearly cost of soap for one person – and do your bit to help the campaign.

