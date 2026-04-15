Welsh university developing new satellite tech for UK space sector

A researcher at a Welsh university is developing new technology to improve communication between satellites, strengthening its position in the UK’s rapidly growing space sector.

Dr Jasim Uddin from Cardiff Metropolitan University’s School of Technologies is leading work to address key challenges in Low Earth Orbit satellite systems.

These include limited onboard power, strict size-weight-power constraints and the need for reliable long-distance communication.

His project, delivered through the UKRI Innovation Launchpad Network in collaboration with the Satellite Applications Catapult, focused on the design and prototyping of a compact, high-gain reflectarray antenna.

The device is designed for CubeSats, a flat, foldable and lightweight communication device that uses printed circuit board technology to reflect signals efficiently.

This function allows tiny satellites to transmit high-speed data, an innovation aimed at improving performance in next-generation satellite communication systems.

Dr Uddin said: “The future of satellite communications depends on compact, efficient and high-performance technologies.

“Our work is helping to address some of the most critical engineering challenges in LEO systems while creating solutions that are commercially and strategically relevant to the UK space sector.”

Dr Uddin recently organised a national ‘space and satellite communications challenge’, bringing together nearly 40 experts from academia and industry to foster partnerships and support new research consortia.

His leadership in the field has been further recognised through his appointment as Co-Lead for the space and aviation challenge area within the UK Metamaterials Network.

This momentum has led to more funding success, with Dr Uddin securing competitive grants from Airbus Endeavr, Innovate UK Knowledge Transfer Partnerships, and the Cyber Security Academic Startup Accelerator Programme.

“This work demonstrates how Cardiff Met is translating research into real-world impact,” he said. “By working closely with industry and national partners, we are building the capability needed to support the UK’s ambitions in space and advanced communications.”