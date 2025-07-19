Welsh university drives next-gen cybersecurity in aerospace systems

A Welsh university has launched a new research initiative to strengthen aerospace systems against cyberattacks.

The project is a collaboration between Swansea University, Novel Engineering Consultants Ltd (Novel), and Airbus Endeavr Wales—a unique initiative between the Welsh Government and Airbus Defence and Space.

It will be the first study of its kind to explore specific aspects of how Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) can be applied at the early design stage to proactively enhance system resilience in aerospace.

It is being led by Professor Siraj Shaikh, Head of the Systems Security Group (SSG) at Swansea University’s Department of Computer Science, alongside Dr Hoang Nga Nguyen. Working with cyber-physical systems experts from Novel, they aim to address cybersecurity standards and develop robust, forward-looking frameworks to safeguard emerging technologies.

Expertise

Ian Thomas, Technical Lead at Novel, said: “By combining Novel’s deep expertise in model-based engineering with Swansea University’s world-class research in systems security, we’re creating new tools and practices that can integrate cybersecurity at the heart of aerospace and improve performance in the industry.”

Professor Shaikh added: “This project aims to enhance aerospace cybersecurity by strengthening resilience and protecting infrastructure from cyber threats. It also creates valuable opportunities for job creation and skills development in Wales, equipping researchers and engineers with advanced cybersecurity expertise to support industry growth.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans MS, said: “The Endeavr programme is all about growing the Welsh economy by helping turn innovative ideas into reality and I am delighted to see cutting edge technology being developed by Swansea University in support of Airbus Defence and Space.”

Nick Crew, Airbus Endeavr Wales Operations Officer, said: “We are looking forward to collaborating with the well-recognised experts in the area of cybersecurity and systems engineering from Swansea University and Novel to provide increased operational effective cybersecurity in our industry.”

As part of their work, the team will focus on:

Early threat detection – Developing techniques to anticipate and prevent cyber threats before they affect aerospace operations

Security validation – Creating new methods to test and verify cybersecurity measures in system architectures

Best practice frameworks – Establishing industry guidelines for integrating cybersecurity at the design stage

Adherence to current aerospace security standards and regulations

Through close collaboration, Swansea University, Airbus Endeavr Wales, and Novel aim to embed these innovations across the sector and share their findings to help strengthen the aerospace industry’s cyber resilience.

This project highlights how academic–industry collaboration can drive innovation, ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of safe, secure, and sustainable aerospace development.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

