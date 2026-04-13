Welsh university first in UK to offer AI qualification for students

Students at a Welsh university will be among the first in the UK gain a new certification in the use of Artificial Intelligence

University of South Wales Business and Management will include the Applied AI for Business qualification, developed in partnership with the IOEE (Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs), from September 2026.

At the end of their first year, students will receive the IOEE award, and those who graduate from the degree will have the option to receive an IOEE Diploma in Professional AI Practice. USW is the first university in the UK to offer this dual accreditation.

The Applied AI for Business accreditation comprises six units, covering AI tool literacy, prompting, critical evaluation, practical application, ethics, and reflective practice, all assessed through the work that Business and Management students already do as part of their degree.

During their first year, students will study a module called The Founders’ Playbook: Build Your First Business, which includes a dedicated AI session each week.

As well as using AI to generate financial projections for their startups, they use it to draft marketing strategies, create pitch materials, and analyse competitors.

Students will also create digital products with AI, including building chatbots, using AI to develop code, writing AI policies for businesses, and completing a three-hour challenge to produce a business plan and functioning product, using whatever technology they choose, leading to eligibility for the IOEE Diploma in Professional AI Practice.

Liam Newton, course leader for BA Business and Management at USW, said: “We’re excited to have co-developed these AI certifications with the IOEE, and to be the first university in the UK to offer this to our students.

“The new BA (Hons) Business and Management at USW encourages students to think of AI as a tool that they need to manage. We’ve designed that into the curriculum and embedded AI within every module and assessment – not as a bolt on or an extra subject to take, but threading the responsible use of AI throughout the curriculum.

“These two accreditations will be a great boost for students’ employability, giving them something to show future employers and to prove their competence in AI technology.

“Ultimately, our goal is for our students to not only be proficient in using AI tools, but to have the confidence to develop their own judgement about how, when, and why to use AI tools. Businesses are increasingly demanding graduates who are AI literate, and we’re really excited to be at the forefront of embedding this within our curriculum.”