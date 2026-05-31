Welsh university launch landmark learning space

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh university is breaking new ground in higher education with the launch of a learning space powered by interactive digital tables, the first of its kind in the UK.

The new facility at the University of South Wales (USW), known as CIPHER (Criminal Investigation and Policing Hub for Education and Research), represents a major leap forward in immersive education, enabling Criminology, Policing, and Public Services students to collaborate in ways that closely mirror real-world professional environments.

Building on the University’s strong track record in simulated learning environments, from the crime scene house to moot court, the interactive tables take this approach to an entirely new level.

Unlike traditional teaching spaces, the tables allow multiple users to work simultaneously on different tasks without interrupting each other. Students can review evidence, analyse intelligence, draft strategies and make decisions – all at the same time, on the same surface.

Daniel Welch, Head of Subject for Policing, Criminology, Security, and Public Services, said: “When they leave USW, our students will be expected to work at pace, manage multiple tasks, and collaborate effectively. These tables promote this working style in a way we’ve not been able to achieve before.”

At the heart of the innovation is advanced software that transforms each table into a shared digital workspace. Students can move, expand and share content intuitively, flicking files across the table or, in future developments, even between tables across the room.

The technology supports truly collaborative learning, enabling entire classes to work on different aspects of the same case in real time.

One of the most distinctive features of the tables is their built-in RFID technology, which links physical objects to digital information.

For example, students investigating a simulated crime scene might recover a mobile phone. When placed on the table, the device can instantly reveal pre-programmed data such as messages, location history, or video content, bringing the investigation to life.

While interactive tables are used elsewhere in higher education, they are typically limited to informational displays. USW’s implementation is unique in applying the technology directly to teaching.

Daniel said: “We are gathering input from staff across USW to explore how the technology could be applied more widely, with strong interest already expressed from multiple subject areas.

“Spaces like CIPHER are about creating engaging, future-focused learning experiences that truly add to our students’ experiences.”