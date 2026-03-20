Welsh university launch project to tackle period poverty in Kenya

Researchers at a Welsh university have launched a project that uses sustainable processes to help tackle period poverty in low and middle-income communities across Kenya.

The study aims to scale up production of SunPad, a low-cost, self-sanitising and reusable menstrual product, to industrial-level manufacturing.

The technology, developed by researchers at Cardiff University with support from the Gates Foundation, harnesses the energy of the sun to kill bacteria, remove stains, and neutralise odours.

The team hopes to leverage Kenya’s cotton production capabilities, established textile finishing industry and access to the ocean, to manufacture and distribute SunPad to communities across the country.

They hope to assess feasibility, efficiency, and user interest in the region with the long-term goal of enabling capacity in other geographies across sub-Saharan Africa and south Asia.

Jennifer Edwards, Reader in Physical Chemistry and Director of ED&I said: “Our vision for SunPad is for it to be manufactured locally, within its distribution country, using affordable and readily available chemicals and textiles, so that this product is accessible to all.

“Ideally, this would be done in preexisting factories and industries, offering a potential boost for local economies, while also reducing the need for investment that could limit the uptake of the technology for those who need it most.

She added: “In order for this kind of technology transfer to happen, we need to better understand country-specific technical factors that will impact how we manufacture a catalyst-infused textile like SunPad.

“That’s what we’re currently scoping out with our partners in Kenya.”

Menstrual health advocates

The team travelled to the country last year to visit menstrual health advocates at STADA Kenya, a local reusable pad manufacturer.

STADA has reached over 21,000 girls across six counties with its eco-friendly, reusable pads, helping raise school attendance to 94.8% and prevent single-use pads from polluting the environment.

The SunPad team discussed manufacturing capabilities, opportunities for collaboration and user experiences and expectations in the region with STADA Founder and Director Patricia Nudi Orawo.

She said: “SunPad’s Kenyan study offers a chance to scale impact through affordable, high-quality reusable pads while also addressing hygiene gaps by integrating a cleaning process.”

She added: “By centring community voices and investing in evidence-based solutions, SunPad can build on the grassroots success of STADA to ensure no girl is left behind because of her period.”

The team also met with Sandra Oketch at project partner the Kenya Medical Research Institute to better understand supply chains and regulatory processes for SunPad in the country.

The trip was the start of a two-year project to ensure consistent disinfection activity, quality control and reproducibility for SunPad at scale.

The Kenya study is part of an ongoing investigation into the effectiveness of SunPad in several low- and middle-income countries, including Nepal.

Dr Edwards added: “SunPad has the potential to improve the health and dignity of those who lack access to menstrual products and adequate facilities for menstrual health and hygiene on a global scale.

“The underlying science has been successfully demonstrated in a controlled lab setting. With pilot studies also underway, we need to start thinking about how to practically bring the technology to as many people who menstruate as possible.

“Kenya is the first step in this next phase of the project and where, we hope, SunPad will begin to play its part in addressing period poverty on the sub-Saharan continent and beyond.”