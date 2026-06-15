Welsh university launches animations tackling domestic abuse in later life

Nation.Cymru Staff

Researchers at a Welsh university have released two new animations exploring the often-overlooked experiences of older people living with domestic abuse.

‘Space to Tell’ and ‘Power of Asking’, created by Aberystwyth University academics in partnership with Creative Connection Animation Studio have been released to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (Monday, 15 June).

The two new films share the perspectives of an older person disclosing domestic abuse as well as a frontline practitioner trying to create the conditions for people to be able to talk and get support.

Actors Sera Cracroft and Orinda Roberts feature in ‘Space to Tell’, which follows the experience of an older woman reflecting on a lifetime of coercion, fear and isolation.

The film highlights the impact of being asked about her safety in a supportive and private setting. It shows how it can take time, trust and patience to be able to speak out and how small moments of connection can start a change.

‘Power of Asking’ offers practical guidance to practitioners and volunteers on how to help older adults speak about their experiences in a safe environment.

Dr Rebecca Zerk, Co-Lead of the Dewis Choice Initiative at Aberystwyth University, said: “Older people are too often overlooked in conversations about domestic abuse.

“These animations were created to challenge assumptions, support practitioners in the brilliant work they do by making the conversations a bit easier and amplify the voices and experiences of older people.

“They go beyond raising awareness of abuse in later life and focus on what helps people to disclose their experience and tackle it. That’s their great value, and we hope they will make a difference.”

Natalie Hancock, Mid and West Wales Regional Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence lead, added: “’Space to Tell’ is a powerful and essential resource. It brings practitioners back to the realities older people face when living with domestic abuse, and how deeply their response can shape whether someone feels safe enough to share their story.

“By reinforcing the importance of slowing down, being curious, and never assuming that age protects someone from harm, it will remind professionals to create the conditions where older victims feel heard, believed, and supported.

“This animation is a vital reminder that age must never be a barrier to recognising domestic abuse and that practitioners are often the key to opening a space where disclosure feels possible.”

Elize Freeman, Co-Lead of the Dewis Choice Initiative at Aberystwyth University, said: “There is a significant shortage of Welsh-language resources on domestic abuse, particularly those focused on older people.

“Making these animations available in Welsh and English was a priority for us, helping to ensure that older people and those supporting them can access information and guidance in their preferred language.”

The Dewis Choice Initiative, based at the Department of Law and Criminology in Aberystwyth University, is a longitudinal research study examining the lived experiences of those who have suffered domestic abuse in later life. It also offers a service for older people who have experienced domestic abuse.

The animations were funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and the Welsh Government through the Mid and West Wales VAWDASV Board.

The films are available in Welsh and English here

Pŵer Gofyn / Power of Asking

Lle i Ddweud / Space to Tell