Welsh university launches at-home blood cancer treatment trial

A new clinical trial led by Cardiff University aims to provide a new treatment for a rare blood cancer that can be taken at home.

The trial could transform the way acute promyelocytic leukaemia is treated, and has the potential to improve quality of life and reduce side effects for patients.

Currently, patients with acute promyelocytic leukaemia – a rare and aggressive form of the disease – receive intensive and time-consuming treatments of arsenic trioxide, which can span many months and involve many hospital visits.

Infusions

In this new clinical trial, Professor Steve Knapper from Cardiff University, will examine the effectiveness of a new form of arsenic treatment that involves taking an oral formulation at home instead of travelling to hospital to receive infusions.

The trial will start at the beginning of 2026, involving 200-250 patients and over 80 hospitals across the UK. It is supported by £750,000 in funding from Blood Cancer UK.

Professor Knapper, said: “We’re hugely excited that with the generous help of Blood Cancer UK, we will now be able to offer this important new clinical trial to more than 200 recently diagnosed acute promyelocytic leukaemia patients.

“In recent years, patient outcomes in acute promyelocytic leukaemia have been massively improved, but the treatment schedule remains arduous.