Welsh university launches at-home blood cancer treatment trial
A new clinical trial led by Cardiff University aims to provide a new treatment for a rare blood cancer that can be taken at home.
The trial could transform the way acute promyelocytic leukaemia is treated, and has the potential to improve quality of life and reduce side effects for patients.
Currently, patients with acute promyelocytic leukaemia – a rare and aggressive form of the disease – receive intensive and time-consuming treatments of arsenic trioxide, which can span many months and involve many hospital visits.
Infusions
In this new clinical trial, Professor Steve Knapper from Cardiff University, will examine the effectiveness of a new form of arsenic treatment that involves taking an oral formulation at home instead of travelling to hospital to receive infusions.
The trial will start at the beginning of 2026, involving 200-250 patients and over 80 hospitals across the UK. It is supported by £750,000 in funding from Blood Cancer UK.
Professor Knapper, said: “We’re hugely excited that with the generous help of Blood Cancer UK, we will now be able to offer this important new clinical trial to more than 200 recently diagnosed acute promyelocytic leukaemia patients.
“In recent years, patient outcomes in acute promyelocytic leukaemia have been massively improved, but the treatment schedule remains arduous.
“We’re seeking to improve patient quality of life and enable patients to return more quickly to their normal pre-diagnosis activities, through the use of an ’all oral’ consolidation treatment programme that they can take at home.”
Impacts
During the trial, half of the participants will travel to hospital to receive infusions, whilst the other participants take the new oral treatment at home for six months. The researchers will then compare both treatments to see how well the leukaemia is controlled and measure impacts on patient quality of life and day-to-day activities.
The hope is that the ‘at-home’ treatment will work as effectively, but will also offer a simpler treatment option with fewer side effects.
Dr Rubina Ahmed, Director of Research, Policy and Services at Blood Cancer UK, said: “Blood cancer is the UK’s third largest cancer killer and while recent research advances have already led to significant improvements in the range of treatments people can access, much more is needed to improve survival.
“Funding this clinical trial being led by researchers in Cardiff reflects the charity’s commitment to fund research into new treatments that are not only more effective but also kinder, with fewer side effects for people with blood cancer.”
