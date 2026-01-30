Welsh university launches course designed to develop next generation of pharmacists

A course designed to develop the next generation of pharmacists has been hailed as “a big shot in the arm for local services”.

Bangor University is celebrating the formal launch of its Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) Programme at the North Wales Medical School.

The course has been developed in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The launch was officiated by Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer of Wales with many stakeholders from across the sector in attendance.

The Master of Pharmacy Programme is a major milestone for Bangor University’s North Wales Medical School as it expands its healthcare provision.

Lois Lloyd, Chief Pharmacist at Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board, said: “By training the next generation of pharmacists here in our region, we are investing directly in a sustainable local workforce and creating education and employment opportunities for the communities we serve.”

It is part of the University’s mission to train the next generation of physicians, scientists, researchers, and health leaders.

Previously students from North Wales would have had to look outside the region to undertake this kind of qualification.

Bangor University has enrolled over 30 students in the MPharm’s first cohort.

Increasing numbers

The ambition is to increase the number every year until there is capacity to enrol up to 100 students annually.

Professor Stephen Doughty, Head of Pharmacy Programme at Bangor University’s North Wales Medical School said: “Our Master of Pharmacy Programme is a big shot in the arm for local services in North Wales. Enrolling our first cohort of pharmacy students further strengthens our contribution to the healthcare workforce of the region.

“…The MPharm qualification is equipping students with the knowledge and the skills they need to serve local communities.

” It’s wonderful to see how the North Wales Medical School is already playing a key role in addressing the healthcare needs of North Wales, as it embeds students within local communities to gain vital clinical experience.”

Professor Edmund Burke Vice-Chancellor of Banger University added:”The development of the Master of Pharmacy Programme reflects our sustained commitment to outstanding education, world-class research and addressing local healthcare needs.

“This is an excellent example of how our challenging, research-informed degree programmes, taught by experienced and highly qualified academic staff, are empowering students to become knowledgeable, employable and innovative graduates.

“Together with our partners, we are shaping a healthier future by training the next generation of healthcare workers within our communities.

“Our academic and professional staff have brought energy, expertise, and a shared commitment to our mission of addressing regional healthcare needs while promoting excellence in education, research and community engagement.”