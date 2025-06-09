Welsh university launches research project to support individuals with limb loss

A new project from a Welsh university is redefining how psychological and emotional support is delivered to individuals living with limb loss.

The Walking in Our Shoes project, launched by University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD)’s Centre for Psychology and Counselling in collaboration with Limbless Association, a leading UK charity supporting amputees for over 40 years and funded by The VTCT Foundation, combines the power of lived experience with cutting-edge digital innovation to co-create meaningful psychosocial resources.

At the heart of the project is a commitment to co-production, placing the voices of those with lived experience at the centre of design and decision-making.

Workshop

The initiative’s first co-production workshop, held recently at the Heath Community Centre in Cardiff, brought together 10 volunteers, each with their own experience of limb loss.

Together with the research team, they explored the kinds of information, tools, and support that could help others facing similar challenges.

One of the project’s lived experience experts, amputee Barrie Evans said: “Being involved in this gives me a chance to prove that there is a life after limb loss and your world can go on, even if it is in a slightly different way. If I can help one person to not go through what I went through, that will make me happy.”

Dr Ceri Phelps, Health Psychologist, Project Lead and Principal Lecturer in Applied Psychology at UWTSD, said: “This project is about listening, truly listening, to those whose lives have been transformed by limb loss.

“It aims to develop a psycho-educational resource to support individuals living with limb loss, leveraging the insights and experiences of those directly affected. By working closely with our project partner, the Limbless Association, and key stakeholders we hope to harness the expertise of those with lived experience in order to create a meaningful and impactful resource that addresses the unique psychosocial challenges faced by this community.”

Limbless Association CEO Deborah Bent expressed the charity’s enthusiasm for the initiative, noting its timely focus: “This is a vitally needed study to identify and improve the quality and availability of interventions to improve psychological outcomes for those living with limb loss. Amputation whatever the cause and level, at whatever age, is a hugely traumatic life changing experience.

“We are delighted to be a collaborator on the project. As a user-led charity – trustees, staff, members, and volunteers of over 40 years, we are able to support with a wealth of lived experience stakeholder consultation opportunities.”

Activities

The Cardiff workshop is the first in a series of co-creation activities, with the ideas gathered now being analysed to shape the project’s next phase.

Alongside workshops, teams from UWTSD’s Assistive Technologies Innovation Centre (ATiC) and the Wales Institute of Digital Information (WIDI) are exploring the best ways to present and deliver this resource through accessible, user-friendly digital platforms.

Dr Fatma Layas, Innovation Fellow at the University’s ATiC (Assistive Technologies Innovation Centre), said : “At ATiC, we are committed to co-designing digital solutions that are grounded in real user needs.

“Our work on this project brings together our expertise in human-centred research and usability testing to ensure that individuals with limb loss can access meaningful, intuitive, and empowering resources.

“By listening to lived experiences and observing real interactions, we aim to shape a platform that truly supports users at every stage of their journey.”

In the coming months, the project will scale up its engagement, hosting focus groups across the UK to better understand the psychological and emotional needs of people living with lower limb loss, particularly at critical points in their journey.

The research will also assess the broader impact of the resource, including how it may help educate the general public and promote empathy and understanding.

As Associate Professor Paul Hutchings noted: “The psychological impact of limb loss can be as profound as the physical aspect of it, particularly when interacting with others, whether they be close family or complete strangers; the impact upon self-identity and one’s place in the world is hugely important.

“By examining how we can inform those who have not experienced limb loss about the issues faced we can hopefully create a more understanding and informed environment that will help to support those with limb loss.”

