Welsh university launches Wales’ first higher apprenticeship in dental technology

A Welsh university has launched Wales’ first higher apprenticeship in dental technology.

Cardiff Metropolitan University has partnered with Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) and ALS Training to deliver this initiative.

It marks a major milestone for work-based learning routes into the profession and reflects a growing commitment to innovation, accessibility and workforce sustainability in Welsh healthcare.

The new FdSc Dental Technology Apprenticeship provides a structured pathway for dental professionals to gain advanced, industry-relevant skills while remaining in employment.

By blending academic study with hands-on experience in dental laboratories, hospitals and practices, the programme is designed to meet the evolving demands of modern dentistry.

By enabling role development in digital dentistry, the apprenticeship aims to strengthen the dental workforce, improve patient access and enhance the quality of care delivered across the nation.

Cardiff Met’s longstanding expertise in dental technology education underpins the programme, reinforcing the university’s reputation as a leader in applied and work-based higher education.

The apprenticeship not only benefits learners and employers but also contributes to the development of a future-ready workforce equipped with the skills required for an increasing digital profession.

Edward Mapley, Senior Lecturer in Dental Technology at Cardiff Metropolitan University, said: “The dental technology team is excited about the opportunities the foundation degree apprenticeship presents for dental professionals in Wales.

“We are not only recruiting apprentices from dental laboratories in Wales, but we are also adapting our apprenticeship to appeal to all dental professionals interested in manufacturing dental devices by leveraging advancements in digital dentistry.

“We believe this approach will enhance the skill mix within dental teams while providing more avenues for career progression and the development of additional skills.”

The FdSc Dental Technology Apprenticeship aligns with Cardiff Met’s strategic priorities around employability, partnership working and applied learning and offers a foundation for progression to higher-level study, including routes into the BSc (Hons) Dental Technology and the MSc Advanced Practice (Dental Technology), supporting lifelong learning within the profession.

Apprentices are employed in dental laboratories, hospitals, and practices, contributing to digital design and manufacturing as part of an extended scope of practice for dental nurses.

Kirsty Moons is Postgraduate Dental Dean at HEIW: “I am delighted that HEIW has been able to lead on this work in partnership with colleagues from across the system.

“Cardiff Metropolitan University has been a well-respected provider of quality dental technology training in Wales for a long time and establishing this additional training route to develop the workforce in a future-faced, digital way is a natural evolution of the training offer.”

Fiona Argent, Director of Delivery at ALS Training added:“We’re proud to partner with Cardiff Met on this important development for the sector.

“This higher apprenticeship strengthens the work-based routes available to learners while giving employers access to the skilled staff they need to thrive.

“At ALS Training, we’re committed to widening participation and supporting high-quality apprenticeships that create meaningful career pathways across Wales.”

The first cohort of apprentices began their studies in September 2025. Applications for the next intake opened in January 2026 and all places are subject to funding confirmed by Medr.

