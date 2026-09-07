Welsh university professor named Fellow of Academy of Social Sciences

A professor at a Welsh university has been elected a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in recognition of her contribution to research, policy and practice.

Professor Lucy Griffiths of Swansea University is one of 74 leading social scientists recognised this year by the Academy, joining a Fellowship made up of distinguished individuals from academia, the public, private and third sectors.

Fellows are selected following an independent peer-review process, in recognition of the significant impact of their work in helping address challenges facing society.

Griffiths is Professor of Epidemiology at Swansea University Medical School and Co-Director and Academic Research Lead for Administrative Data Research (ADR) Wales.

Her research focuses on using longitudinal cohort studies and linked administrative data to investigate how social and environmental factors shape the health and development of children and young people.

This work places particular emphasis on vulnerable populations, including children involved with social care services, and those living in poverty or facing other forms of adversity.

Professor Griffiths also provides strategic leadership across a portfolio of major UK research investments and has secured, directed and delivered large-scale, policy-relevant data research programmes.

These have been funded by several organisations including the Economic and Social Research Council, the Medical Research Council, the Nuffield Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, ADR UK and Health Data Research UK.

On receiving the Fellowship, Professor Griffiths said: “I am delighted to be elected a Fellow of the Academy, a recognition that reflects the support and collaboration of many colleagues throughout my career.

“As access to linked administrative data opens up new possibilities for social science, I look forward to advancing research that can improve the lives of children and families.”

Will Hutton FAcSS, President of the Academy of Social Sciences, said: “Our newest Fellows represent some of the most influential voices in social science today.

“Their work is expanding knowledge, challenging assumptions and generating insights that are informing and even redefining decision-making across government, business, education and civil society.

“I am delighted to welcome them to the Academy and look forward to working with them to raise the profile and impact of the social sciences across the UK and beyond.”

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