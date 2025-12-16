Welsh university professor named head of prestigious poetry foundation

An academic from a Welsh university has been appointed Chair of a world-renowned poetry foundation, a charity dedicated to the life, work and legacy of a celebrated Romantic poet.

Professor Richard Marggraf-Turley from the Department of English and Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University has been appointed to head-up the Keats Foundation in recognition of his contribution to literary scholarship, public humanities and cultural education.

John Keats, who lived between 1795 and 1821, remains one of the most popular and influential poets in the English language.

Before his death at the age of 25, Keats produced some of the most well-known poems ever written, including ‘To Autumn’, ‘Ode to a Nightingale’ and ‘The Eve of St Agnes’.

Founded in 2010, the Keats Foundation aims to encourage enjoyment and understanding of Keats’ poems, letters, life and times, while inspiring new generations of readers, students and young poets.

Working closely with Keats House in Hampstead and with partners across the UK and internationally, the Foundation supports a significant programme of lectures, readings and educational initiatives.

The charity’s supporters include Dame Judi Dench, Dame Janet Suzman and Sir Geoffrey Bindman, with Sir Andrew Motion as Patron.

Professor Marggraf-Turley’s publications on Keats and Romanticism include ‘Keats’s Boyish Imagination’, and ‘Bright Stars: Keats, Barry Cornwall and Romantic Literary Culture’. His newest monograph, ‘Fantastic Shapes: Topology and Textuality in Romantic Poetry’, is due for release next February.

Responding to news of his appointment as Chair of the Keats Foundation, he said: “This charity does vital work in keeping one of our greatest poets alive for new generations. I’m honoured to have been asked to guide its next chapter and to support its mission of education, creativity and public engagement.

“This is a moment of significant opportunity for the Foundation. With an established calendar of annual lectures, bicentenary conferences, commemorations and outreach activities, the organisation is now focused on strengthening its supporter base, securing its financial future, expanding digital resources and widening public engagement with Keats and Romantic literature.

“A key priority is extending the Foundation’s educational mission beyond specialist audiences to reach schools, young writers and the wider community.”

Dr Patrick Finney, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Humanities at Aberystwyth University, added: “I warmly congratulate Richard on this prestigious appointment and look forward to the ways in which this national cultural leadership role will enhance our shared commitment to changing lives for the better through research excellence, outreach and the public value of the arts.”