Welsh university researcher awarded funding to investigate why people stutter

The Academy of Medical Sciences has awarded funding from a £6.7 million pot to an up-and-coming researcher from a Welsh university who is investigating why people stutter.

Lecturer in Psychology at Bangor University Dr Charlie Wiltshire is one of 55 early career researchers at 38 institutions across the UK to receive this prestigious award.

Her pioneering neuroscience research, which combines advanced brain imaging with detailed behavioural analysis, aims to better understand the causes of stuttering and inform future treatment options.

Though developmental stuttering affects millions worldwide, its biological basis remains poorly understood, while current therapies for stuttering are limited.

The funding comprises £125,000 over two years including the appointment of a postdoctoral researcher and £21,000 to support brain scanning at the Bangor Imaging Unit.

The Academy of Medical Sciences is backing new research that has the potential transform our understanding of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, infectious diseases and chronic pain, among other pressing health challenges.

Delivered through the Academy’s flagship Springboard programme, the grants support curiosity-driven, discovery-stage research – the foundational science that underpins future treatments and interventions.

The awards support researchers to take their first steps as independent group leaders, testing bold ideas with the potential to improve lives, reduce health inequalities and strengthen the UK’s long-term research base. This award recognises both the scientific importance and the translational potential of Dr Wiltshire’s work.

Now in its eleventh year, Springboard supports researchers at a critical point in their careers, when many are establishing laboratories for the first time and need the freedom to explore ambitious questions.

With support from the UK Government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Wellcome and the British Heart Foundation, this year’s awards span the full breadth of biomedical and health research. Together, these projects aim to help people to live healthier lives, reduce health inequalities and strengthen the UK’s ability to prevent and respond to future health emergencies.

Finding effective treatments

Dr Charlie Wiltshire, Lecturer in Psychology at Bangor University’s Department of Psychology said, “Around 8% of people will stutter at some point in their lives, and for many, understanding its causes and finding effective treatments remains a top priority.

“This award will support our research using advanced magnetic resonance brain imaging and measures of brain chemistry to understand how speech production is controlled and how these processes differ in people who stutter.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Academy of Medical Sciences for their support, which is helping me grow my lab and work in partnership with people who stutter to deepen our understanding of the neuroscience of stuttering.”

Paul Spencer, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research at Bangor University, welcomed the award, “We are delighted to see Dr Wiltshire recognised by the Academy of Medical Sciences through this prestigious Springboard Award.

“Understanding the neurological basis of stuttering is a significant scientific challenge. This research will place Bangor University at the forefront of efforts to address stuttering and exemplifies the kind of innovative research that has real potential to deliver societal impact.”

Creativity

Professor James Naismith FRS FRSE FMedSci, Vice President (Non-Clinical) at the Academy of Medical Sciences, said, “The transition to research leadership is one of the most challenging stages in a research career, yet it is also when creativity is often at its strongest.

“Springboard invests in people at the moment when bold ideas begin to take shape, providing the freedom, confidence and backing researchers need to strike out on their own and ask big questions.

“The projects announced today show the impact this approach can have – demonstrating how early support can translate into meaningful benefits for patients, communities and the wider health system.”

UK Science Minister Lord Vallance FMedSci said, “To tackle cruel diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and chronic pain, and ultimately save lives, we must help researchers to take their ambitious discovery-stage work to the next level.

“This support is backing researchers at a stage where attracting commercial investment can be a challenge and builds on the Government’s record investment in research – unlocking more discoveries that benefit people across the UK and beyond.”

Medical breakthrough

Professor James Leiper, Director of Research at the British Heart Foundation, said, “Tomorrow’s medical breakthroughs start with today’s innovative ideas. Programmes like Springboard give early career researchers the backing and belief to take risks, follow their curiosity and ask questions that can change lives.

“We’re proud to support this work which has the potential to unlock new insights into heart and circulatory diseases, and open doors to better prevention and treatments, strengthening the UK’s research talent for years to come.”

Ben Murton, Head of Early Careers and Career Development Researchers at Wellcome, said, “Early career researchers need time and resource to establish their research identity, benefitting from larger and longer grants, which we’re committed to providing through our Discovery Research programme at Wellcome.

“Springboard provides an opportunity to launch into a research career and establish a research group, encouraging researchers to ask the big questions and pursue the bold ideas that lead to cutting-edge, curiosity-driven discoveries.

“The diversity of areas and approaches supported through Springboard is essential for a healthy pipeline of future research leaders.”