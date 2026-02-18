Welsh university secures funding to support teaching of international languages in schools in mid and west-Wales

A Welsh university has secured funding from the Welsh Government to help improve the teaching of international languages in schools in mid and west-Wales.

Staff from Swansea University will work with primary and secondary schools in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Swansea, Powys and Ceredigion to support the Welsh Government’s Global Futures plan, which aims to promote multilingualism and encourage more young people to study international languages at all levels.

Delivered by Swansea’s language experts, the programme will:

Help primary and secondary teachers feel more confident designing and delivering multilingual learning in the classroom.

Provide training, mentoring and professional development opportunities for teachers and school staff.

Build networks across Wales so schools can share resources, ideas and good practice.

Encourage collaboration between schools, including partnership projects.

Support the development of a central resource hub for schools across Wales.

Language learning strengthens cultural understanding and social cohesion, while research shows it enhances cognitive flexibility, memory and problem-solving skills. It also plays a vital role in business growth, international trade, diplomacy, defence and equitable access to services.

A UK Government-commissioned report has identified the UK’s language deficit as contributing to significant economic, social and cultural losses – highlighting the importance of strengthening language education across the UK.

Dr Geraldine Lublin, Associate Professor of Modern Languages at Swansea University, said: “We’re delighted to welcome this funding, as it’s a brilliant opportunity to support languages in our classrooms. For the Curriculum for Wales to truly succeed in its fantastic ambition, our teachers need support and time.

“From boosting self-confidence and cultural empathy to opening doors to global careers, ensuring our pupils can communicate in various languages is about giving them an edge in a shifting world.”