Welsh university selected as part of Google AI research programme

Kieran Miller

Swansea University will take part in a fully funded artificial intelligence (AI) research programme supported by Google and other major institutions.

The university has been selected to host the prestigious Google DeepMind Research Ready Programme — a fully funded initiative designed to open up access to AI research for undergraduate students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Swansea University is one of several other UK universities taking part in the programme, which forms part of the national Google DeepMind Research Ready scheme, which is being supported by Founding Partners Google DeepMind and The Hg Foundation, alongside the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The programme’s goal is to widen participation in artificial intelligence research.

The programme will run from 8 – 31 July 2026, and is expected to provide undergraduate students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds with hands-on experience at the forefront of AI research.

The research will take place at Swansea’s £32.5million research facility, Computational Foundry dedicated to computational and mathematical sciences.

Students that seek to take part and apply must meet certain criteria, and if successful will be able to present their findings online and at the final research conference with many other opportunities on offer. Also, researchers will receive training and one-to-one career support development.

Swansea University in order to ensure that the programme is fully accessible will offer:

A £441 per week stipend

Free on-campus accommodation

Covered travel costs

‘Opening doors’

Dr Megan Venn-Wycherley, Programme Co-Lead, said: “Artificial Intelligence is transforming society, but access to research careers in AI remains uneven.

The Research Ready Programme is about opening doors — giving talented students who may not have seen themselves as ‘researchers’ the opportunity to work alongside leading academics, build confidence, and see what a future in AI could look like.”

Further information will be revealed in an online webinar on 25 February, and applications will close on 15 March.