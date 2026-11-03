Welsh university shortlisted for national award for fourth consecutive year

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh university has been shortlisted for a national award for the fourth consecutive year.

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) Tourism and Events programme has been shortlisted in two categories at the prestigious National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year the programme has been recognised on the national stage.

Among the nominations, UWTSD has once again been named a finalist for Best Student Events Course, an award the University has won for the past two years. The category features strong competition from several of the UK’s leading institutions, underlining the programme’s continued reputation for excellence and industry engagement.

Student-led events have also earned places among this year’s finalists, including Beyond Borders: Commonwealth Young Leaders Event, House Party and Future You Wales.

Particularly notable is the success of Beyond Borders: Commonwealth Young Leaders Event, organised by UWTSD graduate and Commonwealth Young Leader Angelika Jasnos, which has been named a finalist in both its event category and the Placemaking Award category.

Held at Swansea’s Dylan Thomas Centre, the event welcomed 36 Commonwealth Young Leaders from across the Commonwealth to Wales as part of their journey to Windsor Castle for the Commonwealth Leadership Institute’s flagship leadership programme.

The event brought together emerging leaders, academics, practitioners, and international speakers to explore the theme of “Leading Beyond Borders: People, Place and Purpose,” showcasing Wales on a global stage while highlighting Swansea as a destination for international events and leadership development.

Commonwealth Young Leader

Angelika, who graduated from UWTSD’s International Travel and Tourism Management programme in July, organised the event as part of her role as a Commonwealth Young Leader.

Her success at UWTSD has already translated into a thriving professional career. She has recently secured a position as Conference Coordinator and Attendee Experience Professional with a multinational conference management company, where she works within its European events team.

The dual recognition for Beyond Borders reflects both the quality of the event and its wider impact in promoting Swansea and Wales through international collaboration, cultural exchange, and leadership development.

Future You Wales also achieved record-breaking attendance, attracting 670 delegates. The event was organised by six UWTSD Level 6 Tourism and Events students: Simon Canby, Carys Davies, Wiktoria Kukirska, Charlie McDonald, Nia Moores and Elijah Thomas. Its success demonstrates the students’ ability to plan and deliver large-scale events while gaining valuable practical experience as part of their studies.

Student-led events

House Party, another shortlisted student-led event, was organised and delivered by Swansea Building Society Arena in partnership with UWTSD Level 4 students. The event raised money for Music Venue Trust and community venues across South Wales, demonstrating how collaboration between students and industry partners can support the wider music and events sector.

In addition, James Morgan, Learning Producer at Swansea Building Society Arena, has been recognised as a finalist in the Unsung Hero Award category.

Through UWTSD’s academic partnership with the Arena, James has played a pivotal role in delivering industry-focused training and professional development opportunities, helping students gain practical skills and valuable experience in live event environments.

The nominations reflect the dedication of staff, students and industry partners who continue to deliver innovative projects and provide students with valuable real-world learning experiences.

The NOEA Awards celebrate best practice and innovation across the UK’s outdoor and live events industry. The awards ceremony will take place at the historic Pump Rooms in Bath on 25 November.

Honour and testament

Jacqui Jones, Programme Manager for International Travel, Tourism, Events and Festivals Management, said: “Being shortlisted in two categories at the NOEA Awards is a tremendous honour and a testament to the talent, commitment and creativity of our students, staff, and industry partners.

“Being recognised nationally for a fourth consecutive year demonstrates the strength of our programme and the outstanding opportunities we provide for students to gain real-world event experience.

“Angelika’s achievements are a perfect example of what can be accomplished through hard work, ambition, and industry engagement. To see an event she organised attracting young leaders from across the Commonwealth to Swansea, while also launching an exciting international events career, is something we are incredibly proud of.”