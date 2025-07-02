Welsh university spearheads research into restoring UK’s temperate rainforests

A Welsh university has launched a pioneering programme of research into the restoration and regeneration of the UK’s rare and ecologically rich temperate rainforests.

The work by forms part of a landmark £38 million commitment by Aviva to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies by restoring rainforests across the British Isles.

As part of this, funding has been allocated to cutting-edge academic research at leading institutions with Bangor University at the forefront in partnership withthe Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

Temperate rainforests, sometimes called Atlantic rainforests, are among the most biodiverse habitats in the UK, but they have been reduced to a fraction of their former extent.

Researchers at Bangor are now asking key questions about how we can restore these forests more effectively and inclusively, and the contribution that this will make to combatting climate change.

Mosses

In their first project, the Bangor research team are investigating the overlooked role of mosses, lichens and other plants that grow on the trunks and branches of trees in combating climate change.

They will measure the rate at which these plants absorb the greenhouse gases that cause global warming from the atmosphere.

This will fill an important gap in existing knowledge about the overall contribution of temperate rainforest systems to the global carbon cycle.

Dr Karina Marsden, lecturer in Soil and Environmental Science at Bangor University, said: “We’re proud to be leading this project at Bangor.

“Temperate rainforests are magical, complex ecosystems. There’s so much more to discover and so much at stake.”

Restoration

The Bangor researchers are also exploring the best ways to restore rainforest habitat, including how to establish trees in sites currently dominated by invasive species like bracken, and comparing approaches such as planting, directly sowing seeds, or letting trees establish from naturally dispersed seeds.

They will also research a set of restored rainforests of different ages to find out the rate at which they are recovering as resilient ecosystems.

John Healey, Professor of Forest Sciences at Bangor University, said: “This project is about building the scientific foundations to restore one of our most endangered habitats at scale.

“We need to understand how these forests grow, how they function, and how they can help us meet biodiversity and climate targets.”

Ensuring the Temperate Rainforest project works for both people and nature is a key aim for The Wildlife Trusts.

Therefore, in a third project the Bangor team will explore the best way to work with land managers and communities to enable tree planting and restoration work.

Their research will explore the costs and benefits to stakeholders and the resulting motivations and barriers they perceive and will explore how best to engage and collaborate with people.

This work will be carried out through a doctoral studentship funded through the Welsh Graduate School for the Social Sciences.

It’s hoped the research will contribute towards the 100-year vision to restore temperate rainforests across suitable areas of the UK.

‘Vocation’

Dr Ruth Swetnam, Carbon & Research Manager for The Wildlife Trusts’ Atlantic Rainforest Programme, said: “Restoring these beautiful, ancient habitats to our countryside is an absolute vocation amongst the team here at The Wildlife Trusts – but our work on the ground needs to be underpinned with the highest quality scientific evidence.

“We have so much to learn about how moss and lichen absorb greenhouse gasses, for example, and its these details which will make a world of difference to our ambitious programme. We’re grateful that our partners Aviva recognise this and are helping us to develop a critical mass of world leading expertise at Bangor University.”

Claudine Blamey, Chief Sustainability Officer at Aviva, said: “This work will not only deepen our understanding of these rare and vital habitats but also shape practical solutions that build resilience against climate change, protect vital ecosystems, and reduce the risk of flooding to homes and businesses, helping the UK get ready for the future.

“This is another step forward as part of our £38million 100-year programme to help reintroduce lost rainforests of the British Isles with The Wildlife Trusts.”

